ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Heaven will be a happier place for ‘popular, energetic’ Ava White, funeral told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3up7TH_0dUVfBhD00

Several hundred mourners have paid their respects to 12-year-old Ava White, who was said to have “always brightened up the day by her presence”.

The Liverpool schoolgirl died last month after she was stabbed following a Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre.

Photographs of the youngster covered her coffin, which was brought to her funeral service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage on Thursday morning.

Applause broke out from the congregation, many in tears, as the pall-bearers carried the coffin into the church, and again later when it departed.

Ava’s father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her elder sister Mia were present at the service, along with other family members.

Her fellow pupils from Notre Dame Catholic College were also in attendance, as were some from her former school, Trinity RC Primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUdQ9_0dUVfBhD00
The coffin was covered in photographs of Ava with her family and friend (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Many of those gathering wore bright colours and some had hoodies bearing a photograph of the youngster.

Officiating the service, the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, passed his deepest sympathies to Ava’s family and friends and the people of Liverpool, who he said had all been affected by her death.

He said: “We know that Ava was a popular young person and she had many friends all over Liverpool. Many of you here today, you will have special memories of her – 12 years of very special moments.

“I am told that she would try anything once – even the rides on the fair that she was not big enough for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tf9BD_0dUVfBhD00
Mourners arrive at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for the funeral (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“She didn’t fear anything, and she won’t be afraid now to step into the light of God.

“Some of you will remember her as a daredevil, or as a real character who always brightened up the day or the moment by her presence.

“Ava was a lovely young person who enjoyed singing and dancing. She loved going on holiday and she would make up her own dances – she was very energetic and was TikTok famous. She was especially good at mixed martial arts and at football.

“This strong-willed girl, Ava, was loved by so many people. Heaven will be a happier place because of her exuberance. She will undoubtedly have taken it by storm.”

Notre Dame headteacher Peter Duffy gave a reading during the service, while hymns sang were Do Not Be Afraid, For I Have Redeemed You and Amazing Grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXzym_0dUVfBhD00
The Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said Heaven ‘will be a happier place’ because of Ava (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The archbishop later told reporters: “The turnout today at the cathedral shows the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family.

“It was an incredibly moving and emotional funeral which was a fitting tribute to Ava.

“We continue to pray for Ava, her family, her friends, her teachers and her community.”

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murdering Ava on November 25 and will next appear in court in February.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Funeral for Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White to be held

A funeral for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death following a Christmas lights switch-on is due to be held in Liverpool. Ava White died after she was knifed in the city centre on November 25. She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Tributes to stabbed schoolgirl to be removed

Floral tributes left in memory of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death are to be removed at the request of her family. Ava White, 12, was at the Liverpool city centre Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November. Hundreds of toys and flowers left by well-wishers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Horse#Mixed Martial Arts#Football#Uk#Trinity Rc Primary#Tiktok
The Independent

Ava White: Hundreds gather for funeral of 12-year-old girl stabbed to death in Liverpool

Family, friends and hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of “loving” schoolgirl Ava White on Thursday morning, after she was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre last month.Photographs of the 12-year-old, who was killed following a Christmas lights switch-on, covered her coffin, which was brought to the service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage.Applause broke out from the congregation as the coffin was carried into the church, and again later when the short service ended. Family and friends then went on to Anfield Crematorium.Ava’s father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her sister Mia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton, 1000-Lb. Sisters Star, Hospitalized Yet Again: I Nearly Died!

Tammy Slaton could use your thoughts and prayers right about now. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, who has battled quite a number of health problems over the years, just recently got out of the hospital. Yes, unfortunately. Again. As you can see below, Slaton posted frequently on her TikTok account (@itsqueentammy86)...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy