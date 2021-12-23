ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Athlete of the Week: Kyrielle Deuso of Richford shines against Twinfield

By Ruthie Laroche
St. Albans Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichford Rockets' basketball player Kyrielle Deuso scored 20 points and had 4 steals in Saturday's home 49-27 point win against Twinfield. What did you enjoy about the game against Twinfield? It was how our team worked together for the first time. We're all getting to know each other. I felt that...

ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball to play Lehigh Tuesday; school announces enhanced COVID protocols

Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New ...
Kokomo Tribune

Kretz is co-Athlete of the Week

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Kretz led the way as the Panthers beat Oak Hill and Vincennes Lincoln to push their winning streak to seven. The All-Area player had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 46-43 victory over Oak Hill. He followed with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 56-24 victory over Vincennes. For the week, he made 16 of 23 shots from the field overall — including a sizzling 8 of 9 from 3-point range. For the season, he is averaging 23.1 points per game and shooting 54.9% from 3-land.
Asheville Citizen-Times

Ingles Athlete of the Week: Leah Sawyer

How long have you been playing the sport you’re playing right now and how did you get into it?. I’ve been playing basketball for 13 years. Before I even started playing the sport, I was always seen with a basketball in my hands either shooting or dribbling. What truly got me started playing was going to my sister’s practices and practicing with her team and I fell in love with it ever since.
coladaily.com

Gamecock athletics week in review

The women’s basketball team went into the Christmas break with a bang. The top-ranked Gamecocks rallied from 18 points down Tuesday night to defeat defending national champion and second-ranked Stanford in Columbia 65-61. With that victory, Dawn Staley’s team improved to 12-0 on the season with half of their wins coming over teams ranked in the top 20. The 18-point rally to victory was the greatest in the program’s history. Destanni Henderson, who had missed the previous three games with an ankle injury, was outstanding with 17 points, seven assists and seven steals. But the Gamecocks were led by Aliyah Boston with 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 65 seconds to play. Boston also had 11 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double. The Gamecocks will open their SEC schedule Dec. 30 at Missouri. The Tigers are 10-2.
KTLA

NBA COVID numbers still rising as expanded testing begins

The way Miami’s Caleb Martin sees things, he’s lucky. He just missed seven games while completing the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, the worst of his symptoms being a couple days of fatigue. And when looking at the still-rising numbers of positive tests around the league right now, Martin offered a […]
WREG

Morant scores in final second, Grizzlies edge Suns 114-113

PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds to play that gave the Memphis Grizzlies a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Morant’s basket came after Devin Booker’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play gave the Suns their first lead since early in the game. After […]
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

BEAUFORT — Had Charles Matheka combined for 26 points in the two East Coast Christmas Invitational games last week, it would have made for a fine effort in back-to-back basketball games. Instead, the East Carteret sophomore combined for that many points in the fourth quarter alone of the two...
