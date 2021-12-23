Athlete of the Week: Kyrielle Deuso of Richford shines against Twinfield

The women’s basketball team went into the Christmas break with a bang. The top-ranked Gamecocks rallied from 18 points down Tuesday night to defeat defending national champion and second-ranked Stanford in Columbia 65-61. With that victory, Dawn Staley’s team improved to 12-0 on the season with half of their wins coming over teams ranked in the top 20. The 18-point rally to victory was the greatest in the program’s history. Destanni Henderson, who had missed the previous three games with an ankle injury, was outstanding with 17 points, seven assists and seven steals. But the Gamecocks were led by Aliyah Boston with 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 65 seconds to play. Boston also had 11 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double. The Gamecocks will open their SEC schedule Dec. 30 at Missouri. The Tigers are 10-2.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO