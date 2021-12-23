ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Narcan used to revive infant found unresponsive in Shamokin

By Emily Silvi
 4 days ago

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 6-month-old child had to be given Narcan after police say the child was found not breathing in a room where people were shooting heroin.

On Wednesday, around 4:00 in the afternoon, police responded to a call for an infant who was not breathing in the 100 block of South Pearl Street in Shamokin.

Upon arrival, police say 39-year-old Lyndsay Gray was caring for the child and police began to perform CPR on the infant while waiting for EMS to arrive. Close to where the infant was laying police say they found blue wax paper contained what they believed to be heroin.

U.S Marshal captures man wanted on charges of sex assault, kidnapping

After EMS arrived and transported the infant to the hospital, the infant was revived after Narcan was administered.

Gray was interviewed by police and they say she admitted to them that earlier in the day she and two other males were shooting heroin in the bedroom where the baby was.

Police say that Gray also admitted that after using heroin she passed out in the bed with the baby and that when she woke up the baby was not breathing or moving. Gray said she called for the mother of the baby and 911.

Gray is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is currently being held at Northumberland County Jail.

While being processed at the jail officials say they found additional blue wax paper containing what they believe to be heroin, police say she will receive additional charges for that as well.

Comments / 16

Brian Remley
4d ago

Listen I live in Shamokin what the heck is wrong with you people and taking care of kids, if can’t act right you shouldn’t be having kids around you I think the charges should be up graded to attempted murder of a child and any danger someone puts a kid in should get a sentence of not less than 5yrs min. Maybe a little time for you to think

