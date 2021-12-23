Forget the gym. These New Year’s Resolution Stocks Are Stronger

There’s no denying that the fitness industry is an unstoppable force — even the pandemic didn’t derail it (just take a look at Peloton’s stock).

The industry is expected to continue seeing large growth, and right now is the perfect time to buy, because the biggest month in fitness each year is right around the corner.

That’s right — it’s almost New Year’s resolution time, and if 2022 is anything like last year, the vast majority of resolutions will be tied to fitness. In fact, Kelton Global found that 91% of Americans’ resolutions in 2021 were about fitness. And every January, Google sees a spike in traffic related to fitness search terms... making now a prime time to invest in fitness-related stocks.

But after the boom in Peloton, many investors are wondering which fitness stocks are the best picks. Don’t look at gyms. Research firm OnePoll, surveyed 2,000 Americans and found that 82% appreciate their new at-home workout routines, and 78% said that fitness is now more accessible to them now. A similar percentage think traditional gym models are moving to the wayside.

Our amazing team of analysts at Motley Fool Stock Advisor have a rich history of picking winning stocks. They’ve predicted hugely successful picks like:

Netflix recommended in December 2004 — up 33,025%

Tesla recommended in November 2012 — up 1,072%

Shopify recommended in July 2016 — up 4,187%

Overall, Motley Fool Stock Advisor has an average return of 637% -- which is 4x the S&P 500.

And our experts have identified 3 solid brands expected to profit off the surging interest in fitness.

One of their picks is a powerhouse niche clothing brand that has a strong-hold on younger markets — and recently acquired a home fitness company that rivals even Peloton.

But that’s not all this company has in the pipeline. They’ve announced a new fitness shoe collection launching in early 2022 — into a $120 billion global market that is relatively concentrated among a few athletic brands, giving this company a lot of opportunity to skyrocket.

The only catch?

You have to be a member of Motley Fool Stock Advisor to receive our free fitness resolutions report that reveals this stock pick, along with two others we believe in. Simply enter your email to learn more.

Do you know which stock we're talking about?

No Yes!

Don't wait to find out.

Simply click below to sign up and learn about this investment opportunity.

Then act fast!

Simply click below to sign up and learn more about this investment opportunity...

Returns are updated during market hours. The Motley Fool owns shares of Netflix, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool respects your privacy and strive to be transparent about our data collection practices. We use your information to customize the site for you, to contact you about your membership, provide you with promotional information, and in aggregate to help us better understand how the service is used.

Past performance is not a predictor of future results. Individual investment results may vary. All investing involves risk of loss.

Privacy/Legal Information.