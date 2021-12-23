ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

West Virginia couple charged for allegedly driving drunk with 2 children in vehicle

By WBOY Staff
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Morgantown couple has been charged for allegedly driving drunk with two children in a vehicle in Marion County.

Hung Hoang

On Dec. 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were on a routine patrol in the area of Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont when they observed a gray Lexus GS SUV traveling in the northbound lane and swerving, according to a criminal complaint.

After seeing the vehicle “make a wide turn into the oncoming turning lane” and later “swerve in between the marked white and yellow lines,” officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop in the middle of the left lane of the Gateway Connector, officers said.

While approaching the vehicle, officers saw two children in the backseat and identified the driver as Hung Hoang, 40; and the passenger as Phuong Nguyen, 36, both of Morgantown. Officers noted that Hoang’s eyes appeared “to be glassy,” and they “smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from his breath,” according to the complaint.

Phuong Nguyen

When officers asked Hoang if “he had any drinks tonight,” he replied that “he had two bottles and was impaired,” officers said.

At that point, officers asked Hoang to perform a series of field sobriety tests, during which time he “show impairment on all” tests and officers placed him under arrest, according to the complaint.

Officers then spoke with Nguyen who told officers “she knew Hoang had consumed two bottles of alcohol and allowed him to drive,” and that “she had consumed half a bottle of alcohol,” officers said.

A preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in “0.97%,” and Nguyen was placed under arrest; the 3-year-old child in the back seat was unrestrained, according to the complaint.

Hoang and Nguyen have been charged with two counts each of child neglect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

