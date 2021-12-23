ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenText™ today announced that it has completed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Zix Corporation, a leader in SaaS-based email encryption, threat protection and compliance cloud solutions for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mary Lou Joseph, Director of Content Marketing...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

Redefining the future of AI-powered intelligent automation and process discovery. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Rajesh Jain, Founder and Managing Director at Netcore Cloud

Rajesh Jain, Indian technology entrepreneur who has pioneered various facets of the dotcom industry in the Asia-Pacific market speaks to MarTech Series about his entrepreneurial journey and what drove Netcore’s vision and evolution over the years, making it one of the leading martech platforms globally; catch the complete Q&A:
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bridgeline Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that an online marketing promotional product company has chosen their site search product to power their on-site search experience. Marketing Technology News: 4 Marketing Strategies to Get (and Keep) Mobile Game Users on the Hook. Bridgeline is quickly becoming the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verasity Joins the Brightcove Marketplace to Provide Customers With Proprietary Ad-Tech Technology

Blockchain ad-tech leader Verasity is pleased to announce its partnership with video for business platform, Brightcove. With over 3,000 customers in over 70 countries worldwide, Brightcove delivers the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to media and enterprise organizations. Marketing Technology News: Spam Rates in the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdTheorent to Trade Today on NASDAQ Under Ticker “ADTH”

Privacy-Forward, Machine Learning AdTech Pioneer AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation Complete Closing of Business Combination. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, yesterday announced that it had completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”). The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders in a special meeting on December 21, 2021, and formally closed on December 22, 2021. AdTheorent shares will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Atento Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Atento S.A., one of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and Latin America’s leader, announced today the publication of its 2020 ESG report. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity. Atento operates...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Criteo Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire Iponweb, a Market-Leading Adtech Platform Company

Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the execution of the purchase agreement to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company with world-class media trading capabilities, on December 22, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael Kahn, Global CEO at...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stella Connect by Medallia’s Integration with Snappy Gifts Makes Rewarding Agents a Snap

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced today a new integration with its Contact Center Suite that makes it easy for companies to reward customer service agents. Stella Connect by Medallia, the company’s engagement and performance management solution for contact center agents, now offers a seamless integration with Snappy Gifts, an incentive rewards platform for sending employee gifts to celebrate holidays, work anniversaries, performance milestones, and birthdays.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered “Hybrid PR” Service

AuthorityTech.io, the leader in the Tech PR industry, has just recently confirmed a partnership with OptimusQ, a TechStars backed company who aims to revolutionize the advertising market with their sophisticated & innovative technology. OptimusQ focuses on bringing, to selected technology companies all across the globe, the ability to share their story across hundreds of the world’s leading media outlets while targeting their ideal audience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Emrit Announces Year-End Developments & Latam Expansion as They Grow web3 Adoption Building a New Blockchain Category

Distributed Blockchain Infrastructure Leader to Partner with C3NTRO Telecom in Mexico & Announces New Executive Hires, Harumi Urata-Thompson & Ryan Derouin. Emrit, Inc., a pioneering distributed blockchain infrastructure company, announced year-end developments including a strategic partnership with C3ntro, a leading telecommunication company supplying Voice, SMS, Data, and Fiber services to carriers around the world and Versa a mining company focused on developing mining rigs for REITs in Mexico. Additionally, Emrit Inc. announced new appointments to their leadership team, including Harumi Urata-Thompson as Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Derouin, as Head of Commercial.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BV Investment Partners Announces New Investment in Intent Data Platform Intentsify

Intentsify’s Intent Activation™ platform powers account-based marketing and sales strategies for hundreds of B2B Fortune 500 and high-growth middle market customers. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, today announced a significant strategic investment in intent data software and solutions provider Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Viseven joins Veeva’s new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP)

Viseven provides dedicated support to upscale customers’ content hub strategies. Viseven Group announced that it has joined Veeva Systems’ new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP). The program helps content partners work closely with pharmaceutical companies to build and maintain organized, effective digital content hubs. Mutual customers, including top 50 pharma companies can now leverage Viseven’s expertise to create, review, and distribute compliant content faster, and at scale using Veeva’s Commercial Cloud solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Independent Research Firm Names Stensul a Vendor in Now Tech Email Marketing Report

Stensul, the platform for collaborative email creation, is recognized in Forrester Research‘s “Now Tech: Email Marketing Vendors, Q4 2021” report in the workflow collaboration category, the first time the category appears. “Stensul is honored to be acknowledged by Forrester. Our technology enables teams to address the major...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Former Waze and Google Executive Named Chief Marketing Officer at E INC

Emma Weisberg Joins Parent Organization of Canada’s Fastest Growing Automotive Company. E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (the “Company” or “E INC”) named its first Chief Marketing Officer, Emma Weisberg. Bringing nearly two decades of experience leading marketing and sales for global brands, Weisberg is joining the company’s executive leadership team to bring a forward-thinking approach on marketing strategies, rigorous analytics, and purpose-driven communications in support of the company’s strategic plan.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dollarama Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network

Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Canadian value retailer Dollarama (TSX: DOL) has joined the Stingray Retail Media Network. Under the agreement, Stingray will produce and dynamically insert digital audio advertisements within Dollarama stores connected to the retail audio network powered...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kronos Advanced Technologies Is Developing Its First Metaverse Store

Kronos Advanced Technologies, revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today its plans to build an e-commerce Metaverse store. The Company said that as more retailers accelerate their digital transformation, the Metaverse can help customers meet up in digital environments, make the shopping experience more comfortable with the use of avatars and facilitate creative collaboration between customers and companies.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GuideCX Ranked No. 1 for Client Onboarding in New G2 Winter Badge Designation

The SaaS onboarding software earned multiple top titles within the onboarding and project management categories in the highly competitive awards selection. GuideCX®, the premier new customer onboarding software, announces they were awarded 12 badges from G2 for Winter 2022, the world’s top B2B software and services review website. Among the designations is a badge recognizing GuideCX as the top-ranked leader in the client onboarding category, which was created earlier this year and is entirely dependent upon user reviews.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Star Atlas Receives over $3 Million Investment from Animoca Brands

Star Atlas, the AAA-quality next-gen gaming metaverse built on the Solana blockchain, today announced Animoca Brands has committed to purchasing over $3 million worth of Star Atlas NFT spaceships. The NFT spaceships sold to Animoca Brands are part of the Galactic Asset Offering (GAO). All revenue from asset sales during...
BUSINESS

