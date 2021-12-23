OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

Privacy-Forward, Machine Learning AdTech Pioneer AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation Complete Closing of Business Combination. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, yesterday announced that it had completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”). The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders in a special meeting on December 21, 2021, and formally closed on December 22, 2021. AdTheorent shares will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.

