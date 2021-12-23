ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

At the Gallery: Music of Bessie Smith

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: Bessie Smith” performed by The Heather Pierson Trio at the Bank of the Arts on January 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. Bessie Smith was an American Blues singer who is regarded as one of the...

