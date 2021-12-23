First Carbon Launches its MintCarbon.io Channel on the Discord Social Media Platform

Audio And Video Editing Software Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ US$ 3 Bn By 2030, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2030. The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.

SOFTWARE ・ 20 HOURS AGO