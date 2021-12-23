ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AdPushup Clocks 97% ARR Growth in 2021, Hits a New Milestone

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdPushup Inc, the global market leader in the advertising technology software industry, today announced that the company has achieved their annual target. The company’s peak annual run rate grew 97%—from 30M USD in 2020 to 59M USD in 2021. This growth rate underscores how quickly the web publishing and media industry...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Linked In Lead Generation Platform Reaches New Customer Milestone

Indianapolis, IN based Kennected is pleased to share that their platform recently passed a new milestone in their mission to boost the business community’s outreach efforts on LinkedIn. The company’s Cloud Kennect LinkedIn software has now helped over 15,000 customers generate leads via LinkedIn, and they look forward to breaking new records in the year to come.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

CPI Aerostructures Clocks 83% Revenue Growth In Q1

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and has filed a Form 10-Q today for the Q1 period. It had recently completed the restatement of 2020 and 2019 results. The company recorded first-quarter revenue growth of 82.8% year-over-year to $30.82 million....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

E-commerce Unicorn Boosts Its User Base Growth with AppSamurai

NASDAQ listed Hepsiburada achieves higher registration and volumes after partnering with mobile growth platform AppSamurai. Continuous adoption of e-commerce solutions prompts app marketers, growth and product managers to look for mobile business enhancing platforms. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mary Lou Joseph, Director of Content Marketing for Verint. After...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Marketing Analytics#Content Marketing#Arr#Adpushup Inc#Martech#The Hyper Optimizer#Amp#Dailyhunt#Allevents#Ht Media#Beebom#Pink Villa Globalrph#Ceo
martechseries.com

AdTheorent to Trade Today on NASDAQ Under Ticker “ADTH”

Privacy-Forward, Machine Learning AdTech Pioneer AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation Complete Closing of Business Combination. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, yesterday announced that it had completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”). The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders in a special meeting on December 21, 2021, and formally closed on December 22, 2021. AdTheorent shares will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

First Carbon Launches its MintCarbon.io Channel on the Discord Social Media Platform

MintCarbon.io Discord Channel Facilitates Discussion About Carbon Credit NFTs and is Now Part of a Platform that is Used by a Community of Over 46 Million Users Per Month. First Carbon Corp., a developer of a proprietary, decentralized, carbon credit non-fungible token (“NFT”) onboarding platform, is pleased to provide the details for the launch of its MintCarbon.io channel on the Discord social media platform (“Discord”). MintCarbon.io is the Company’s user-friendly interface that is being developed to enable carbon offset holders to easily convert their credits into highly customizable and ERC-1155-compliant NFTs. With the launch of the MintCarbon.io channel on Discord, an endless number of carbon offset holders, investors and other parties interested in the community can now chat directly with MintCarbon.io operators.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

DanAds Doubles Valuation in 8 Months

DanAds, the market-leading provider of self-serve ad tech, is taking fast steps in the global advertising market, which is expected to reach over USD$760bn (£585bn) by 2025. The latest investment round, which ended in December, was oversubscribed by several hundred percent. The company is now valued at SEK 778.5m (£64.39m), post-money, which is more than double the value compared to eight months ago. With the new capital secured, DanAds aims for an IPO in the next 12-18 months.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Live Ventures Clocks 42% Revenue Growth In FY21

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) reported FY21 sales growth of 42.4% year-on-year, to $272.98 million. The revenue from retail grew 21% Y/Y, Flooring manufacturing climbed 19%, and Steel manufacturing jumped 519%. EPS of $9.80 versus $3.09 a year earlier. The gross profit rose 32% Y/Y to $99.5 million. The operating...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Yatra Online Clocks 109% Adjusted Revenue Growth In Q2

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) reported second-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 108.8% year-on-year, to $10.64 million, missing the analyst consensus of $10.68 million. Adjusted revenue from Air ticketing rose 100.9% Y/Y, and Hotels & Packages climbed 259.0%. Total gross bookings amounted to $114.1 million, a 348.2% growth Y/Y. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ambcrypto.com

Allbridge announces new milestone in liquidity bridged to Solana

Bridges, tunnels, portals, holes, and more; now, crypto investors are realizing that it’s not just about picking a winning altcoin, but also keeping an eye on cross-chain bridging protocols. Two well-known names in this sector are Wormhole and Allbridge. Both help move assets between their supported blockchains and are...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin hits ‘historical milestone’ amid supply shock price prediction

Less than 10 per cent of bitcoin remains to be mined after the cryptocurrency passed a major milestone on Monday. Data from Blockchain.com shows that 18.9 million bitcoins out of a maximum 21 million are now on the open market as a result of mining – an energy-intensive process that requires vast amounts of computing power to generate new units of the digital currency.
CURRENCIES
martechseries.com

Atento Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Atento S.A., one of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and Latin America’s leader, announced today the publication of its 2020 ESG report. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity. Atento operates...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered “Hybrid PR” Service

AuthorityTech.io, the leader in the Tech PR industry, has just recently confirmed a partnership with OptimusQ, a TechStars backed company who aims to revolutionize the advertising market with their sophisticated & innovative technology. OptimusQ focuses on bringing, to selected technology companies all across the globe, the ability to share their story across hundreds of the world’s leading media outlets while targeting their ideal audience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Star Atlas Receives over $3 Million Investment from Animoca Brands

Star Atlas, the AAA-quality next-gen gaming metaverse built on the Solana blockchain, today announced Animoca Brands has committed to purchasing over $3 million worth of Star Atlas NFT spaceships. The NFT spaceships sold to Animoca Brands are part of the Galactic Asset Offering (GAO). All revenue from asset sales during...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy