AdPushup Clocks 97% ARR Growth in 2021, Hits a New Milestone

MintCarbon.io Discord Channel Facilitates Discussion About Carbon Credit NFTs and is Now Part of a Platform that is Used by a Community of Over 46 Million Users Per Month. First Carbon Corp., a developer of a proprietary, decentralized, carbon credit non-fungible token (“NFT”) onboarding platform, is pleased to provide the details for the launch of its MintCarbon.io channel on the Discord social media platform (“Discord”). MintCarbon.io is the Company’s user-friendly interface that is being developed to enable carbon offset holders to easily convert their credits into highly customizable and ERC-1155-compliant NFTs. With the launch of the MintCarbon.io channel on Discord, an endless number of carbon offset holders, investors and other parties interested in the community can now chat directly with MintCarbon.io operators.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO