NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

By PRNewswire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to...

WISeKey’s WISeID Cloud Services Support the EU New Data and Cloud Alliance, which Offers a Broader Push Toward Digital Sovereignty, Intended to Reduce Dependencies from Foreign Technology Providers

WISeKey Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today declared the support of the European Union new Data and Cloud Alliance which offers a broader push toward digital sovereignty, intended to reduce dependencies from foreign technology providers. As concrete step towards this support, WISeKey already operates a Swiss-EU based WISeID Cloud Storage service www.wiseid.com.
BUSINESS
Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

Redefining the future of AI-powered intelligent automation and process discovery. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation...
BUSINESS
On a Mission to Build the Next Generation of HR and Recruiting Software through Conversational AI, Paradox Raises $200M Series C

Round co-led by Stripes, Sapphire, and Thoma Bravo; with participation from Workday Ventures, Indeed, Willoughby Capital, Twilio Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Geodesic, Principia Growth, DLA Piper Venture Fund and current investor Brighton Park Capital. New funding will help the fastest-growing company in HR Tech double its team and accelerate innovation for world-class clients.
COMPUTERS
MarTech Interview with Rajesh Jain, Founder and Managing Director at Netcore Cloud

Rajesh Jain, Indian technology entrepreneur who has pioneered various facets of the dotcom industry in the Asia-Pacific market speaks to MarTech Series about his entrepreneurial journey and what drove Netcore’s vision and evolution over the years, making it one of the leading martech platforms globally; catch the complete Q&A:
BUSINESS
ASSA ABLOY acquires Małkowski-Martech in Poland

ASSA ABLOY has acquired approximately 85.7% of the shares in Małkowski-Martech S.A. (“the Company”), from the Małkowski family, through an off-market transaction. The purchase price for the 85.7% of the shares in the Company amounts to approximately MPLN 33. Małkowski-Martech is a Polish producer of fire...
BUSINESS
Verasity Joins the Brightcove Marketplace to Provide Customers With Proprietary Ad-Tech Technology

Blockchain ad-tech leader Verasity is pleased to announce its partnership with video for business platform, Brightcove. With over 3,000 customers in over 70 countries worldwide, Brightcove delivers the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to media and enterprise organizations. Marketing Technology News: Spam Rates in the...
BUSINESS
Atento Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Atento S.A., one of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and Latin America’s leader, announced today the publication of its 2020 ESG report. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity. Atento operates...
BUSINESS
Eckoh, the Leading Customer Engagement Security Provider, Acquires Syntec for $41m to Enhance its Product Offering, Extend Patented IP and Accelerate Cloud Growth

Eckoh, the leading Customer Engagement data and payment security provider, has completed its acquisition of Syntec Holdings Ltd (Syntec), a UK-based company specializing in secure payment solutions for Contact Centers, for £31m ($41m). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jodi Alperstein, VP & GM at Twilio Segment. “We are...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Arcade Secures $15M in Series A Funding Round from Pantera Capital, Others

Pantera Capital’s principal noted that Arcade’s collateralization of NFTs could incentivize participation from institutional lenders, high-net-worth individuals, DAOs, NFT collectors, and others. NFT-backed loan platform Arcade recently closed its Series A funding round, securing $15 million. With the fresh funds, Arcade plans to bring collateralized lending that connects...
ARCADE, NY
AdTheorent to Trade Today on NASDAQ Under Ticker “ADTH”

Privacy-Forward, Machine Learning AdTech Pioneer AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation Complete Closing of Business Combination. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, yesterday announced that it had completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”). The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders in a special meeting on December 21, 2021, and formally closed on December 22, 2021. AdTheorent shares will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.
MARKETS
Bridgeline Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that an online marketing promotional product company has chosen their site search product to power their on-site search experience. Marketing Technology News: 4 Marketing Strategies to Get (and Keep) Mobile Game Users on the Hook. Bridgeline is quickly becoming the...
BUSINESS
AdPushup Clocks 97% ARR Growth in 2021, Hits a New Milestone

AdPushup Inc, the global market leader in the advertising technology software industry, today announced that the company has achieved their annual target. The company’s peak annual run rate grew 97%—from 30M USD in 2020 to 59M USD in 2021. This growth rate underscores how quickly the web publishing and media industry is embracing AdPushup’s ad revenue optimization platform.
MARKETS
Fluree Announces Significant Momentum in Digital Trust and Privacy Collaboration, Strategic Partnerships and Developer Adoption, on the Path to Web3

Fluree’s open source user base grew 500% in 2021, topping 100,000 total downloads as key use cases in verifiable credentials, data sharing ecosystems, and secure data management emerge. Fluree, provider of the Web3 data platform, today announced significant momentum as the technology of choice for privacy-preserving data ecosystems. Marketing...
INTERNET
AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered “Hybrid PR” Service

AuthorityTech.io, the leader in the Tech PR industry, has just recently confirmed a partnership with OptimusQ, a TechStars backed company who aims to revolutionize the advertising market with their sophisticated & innovative technology. OptimusQ focuses on bringing, to selected technology companies all across the globe, the ability to share their story across hundreds of the world’s leading media outlets while targeting their ideal audience.
BUSINESS
Criteo Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire Iponweb, a Market-Leading Adtech Platform Company

Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the execution of the purchase agreement to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company with world-class media trading capabilities, on December 22, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael Kahn, Global CEO at...
BUSINESS
BV Investment Partners Announces New Investment in Intent Data Platform Intentsify

Intentsify’s Intent Activation™ platform powers account-based marketing and sales strategies for hundreds of B2B Fortune 500 and high-growth middle market customers. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, today announced a significant strategic investment in intent data software and solutions provider Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.
BUSINESS
Securicy Lands Additional $4.1M Seed Funding from Allos Ventures and Build Ventures

Capital infusion supports company’s mission to transform information security from a risk to a competitive advantage for high-growth SaaS companies. Securicy, an information security and data privacy management platform provider, today announced the company has secured additional seed funding in a $4.1 million round led by new investors Allos Ventures and Build Ventures. Existing investors, including Concrete Ventures and Hub Angels Investment Group, also contributed to the round. A Techstars alum, Securicy guides companies as they establish and grow the robust information security and privacy programs needed to sell into enterprises and highly regulated industries. For more information visit, www.securicy.com.
BUSINESS

