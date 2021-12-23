ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 children 'unaccounted for' as fire engulfs home near Bemidji

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Dec 23, 2021

Crews are battling a significant house fire just northwest of Bemidji, with authorities saying two children residing at the two-story home are currently "unaccounted for."

The fire on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township was reported at 6:12 a.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies along with fire crews from Bemidji and Solway responded, and as of 8:15 a.m. were still on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the second floor was "fully engulfed" in flames by the time the initial first responders arrived.

Two children were residing at the home, the sheriff's office said, and as of 8:15 a.m. "were unaccounted for."

The sheriff's office has not provided any additional information at this point.

