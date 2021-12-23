ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia wrestlers have 1-4 record at Central Square meet

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Activity for the Cazenovia wrestling team resumed last Saturday with an appearance at Central Square’s annual Brett Dixon Memorial Duals.

In five matches, the Lakers went 1-4, only defeating Syracuse City, with some solid performances in the matches in between.

The opening 54-21 defeat to Jordan-Elbridge included Gabriel Lowenstein, at 215 pounds, pinning Raiden Yale in 25 seconds as Bryce Enders (132 pounds) beat Jacob Laforce 10-3. Broden Enders (152 pounds) and Kaleb Vazquez (285 pounds) claimed forfeits.

Against Cortland, the Lakers fell 45-18 to the Purple Tigers, though Lowenstein pinned Kollin Raye Dye in 38 seconds and Broden Enders needed just 43 seconds to pin Karter Bush.

After the Syracuse match, Cazenovia went up against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and lost, 54-24, shut out in the first eight bouts before Ben Decker, at 215 pounds, pinned Aidan House in 28 seconds.

Vazquez pinned Blake Brown as Evan Rutecki (110 pounds) got a second-period fall over John Nolan and, closing at 118 pounds, Tallon Widrick finished off Austin Barker in 37 seconds.

A 48-30 loss to host Central Square closed out the day as, other than forfeits, only Bryce Enders, pinning Damon Hogan in 49 seconds, and Bryce Odessa (126 pounds), pinning Madison Brown in 46 seconds, won on the mat.

Meeting Southern Hills last Wednesday night, Cazenovia

Chittenango had wrestled on Dec. 16 against Mexico and won each of the last four bouts on the card, but its early deficit was too much to overcome as it lost 39-32 to the Tigers.

At 189 pounds, Macsen Cameron pinned Renne Kinklin near the end of the first period before Andrew Bailey, at 215, won over Dravin Miller due to an injury default.

Luke Martin claimed his heavyweight bout Dakota Delfaco 9-4 before a 102-pound finale where Daniel Mahle needed just 35 seconds to pin Tom McCord.

Before that, though, the Bears only won two bouts – at 132 pounds, where Edward Geer pinned Logan Wilder in 80 seconds, and 152 pounds, where Quentin Mohamed had a 15-0 technical fall over David House. At 126, Kamryn Coonrod wrestled well in a 14-9 loss to Neven Dermady.

At Homer last Wednesday night, Chittenango lost 48-21 to the Trojans, who claimed seven of the eight bouts in the highest weight classes.

As Dan Mahle (102 pounds) and Mason Ferstler (110) claimed forfeits, Geer wrestled at 132 and edged Jeff Stauber 6-3 as Bailey, moving to 189, was able to pin Maddox Johnson in the second period.

Comments / 0

 

