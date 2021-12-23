ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

Solvay, West Genesee bowlers face tough league foes

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was the Solvay bowling teams running up against Homer on Dec. 16 to begin its run toward the holiday break.

The boys Bearcats lost to the undefeated Trojans in another 7-0 decision. Jacob Bigelow had a 473 series and high game of 173, with Rylan Tarbell’s 472 series close behind.

Homer got a 609 series and 236 game from Brenton Hapgood ahead of matching 570 sets from Tanner Vogel, who had a 246 game, and Mike Grant.

In the girls match, also a 7-0 Solvay defeat, Ava DiRubbo finished with a 180 game to bump up to a 424 series, though it trailed the 237 game and 533 series from Homer’s Nicolette Biviano.

Each of Solvay’s teams would challenge Christian Brothers Academy last Monday, with the boys able to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Brothers.

Tarbell closed strong with a 233 to produce a 546 series, just ahead of Zach Balduzzi, who opened with a 197 and finished with a 532 series. This, along with Bigelow’s 454 series, overcame a 565 set from CBA’s Tom Dearnaley and 557 series from Ryan Mulhern.

Meanwhile, Solvay’s girls lost 7-0, but got an up-close look at CBA’s eighth-grade sensation, Eliana Occhino, who rolled a 300 game against Bishop Grimes earlier this season and nearly did so here, too, closing with a 10-strike 279 after a 264 opening game and 244 seconds game.

Occhino’s 787 series bested the 786 set she had against Grimes, and nearly lapped DiRubbo, whose 448 series paced the Bearcats. Gabriella LaFlair’s 394 series beat out a 376 series from Carissa Stachurski and a 368 set from Pyu Pyu Aye.

lost, 2-1, to Liverpool last Monday afternoon. Lorelai Leskoske’s 416 series and Alex Bigelow’s 403 set both trailed the top 503 series from the Warriors’ Zach Doing, who closed with a 213 game.

ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

