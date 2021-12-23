ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegram Founder Expresses Support for Toncoin Project

 4 days ago
Durov noted the continuous evolution of the TON technology. Russian entrepreneur and Telegram founder Pavel Durov, has expressed his support for the Toncoin project. Toncoin started as a spin-off of an abandoned project by Telegram. Recall that in May 2020 after a prolonged legal battle with the SEC, Telegram...

Pavel Durov
CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

