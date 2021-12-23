Telegram Founder Expresses Support for Toncoin Project

Hoskinson stated that part of the Cardano project’s goals for 2022 includes a “formal open-source project structure.”. Like a lot of business owners, Charles Hoskinson, CEO, and founder of IOHK has stated the roadmap for Cardano in 2022, as 2021 is gradually folding up. Hoskinson spoke about the goal Cardano intends to achieve in 2022 in a YouTube video uploaded on the 24h of December, which he titled “Happy Christmas Eve.” Also, the CEO talked about the significant growth that happened in the current year across the crypto industry. This year saw a huge spike in the global recognition and adoption of cryptocurrencies. As more projects launched, several crypto assets gained popularity which caused a rise in their prices. The CEO also referred to the revolution that happened to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) boom. Furthermore, Hoskinson mentioned an increase in theft as several hack stories in 2021 target DeFi projects. This year alone, DeFi projects lost more than $10.5 billion to hackers.

