Foodies Unite with New Databases

Foodies of the world unite! The Abilene Public Library has purchased subscriptions to two new databases available for all library cardholders to use at no charge. AtoZ Food America and AtoZ World Food are perfect for people of all skill levels. Each of these databases connects users to a wealth of recipes from our nation, and then around the world, while also supplying you with much more.

To locate these new databases, visit us online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/databases and then scroll down to the Food & Travel section. Click on one and you will be prompted to enter your 13-digit library card number. This will authenticate you as a valid library user to give you full-access to the site. Let’s take a look at what they offer.

AtoZ Food America offers thousands of recipes in all food courses covering six US regions, all 50 states, and 33 ethnic cuisines. Along with recipes, you can pick up additional information such as food culture from different areas, classic dishes, state foods, food trivia, and more to enhance your recipe searches.

Get started by searching from under six different categories. Search for recipes based on state, region, ethnic group, historical, special ingredients, or through the reference portal. As an example, let’s say I was hosting some friends native to Louisiana and I wanted to make them something from their area. By using this database, I could choose the state of Louisiana, which will give me an overview of the state's cuisines, while also giving me information on classic dishes, state foods, beverages, and a host of recipes from appetizers to desserts and snacks.

Let’s say I wanted to make them a light breakfast of Beignets and café au lait, which many from south Louisiana are familiar with. Once I open that recipe, I'll get a quick overview of the food, prep time, cook time, ingredients needed, and the directions. It’s that quick and easy. Even better, if there are dietary restrictions, can adjust the recipe to make it vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, kosher, or halal.

Another area of interest was the "Historical" section where you can look at menus from the past, TV commercials, supermarket ads, magazine ads, the prizes of food, fast food ads, and more. It was interesting, for me, to look back at commercials from the 50s and 60s to view how businesses marketed themselves back in the day.

And just to think, if you could do all that from one database, just think of what you’re going to find in the AtoZ World Food database. We hope these will become some of your favorite databases to use, and remember, they’re accessible to you for free as long as you have a valid Abilene Public Library card. If you don’t have one, visit any of our three convenient branch locations and pick up a library card the next time you’re out and about. If you live within the city limits your library card is free, and non-resident cards come at a modest cost of $10.00 a year.