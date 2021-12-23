ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Debut 1st Photo Of Daughter Lilibet In Christmas Card With Archie

By James Crowley
 4 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holidays by showing off the first photo of their six-month-old daughter, along with their son Archie!

Happy Christmas! Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, Christmas card, which you can see here, was revealed on Thursday December 23. The family photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their two children in a sweet family photo. Harry had his arm around his two-year-old son Archie Harrison, while Meghan held up their daughter Lilibet Diana, 6 months old. The picture also marked the family’s first public photo of their little girl!

Harry and Meghan smile with Archie in an interview. (Shutterstock)

The holiday card featured a very simple message of “Happy Holidays” written in white over a deep red background. Harry, Megan, and Archie all rocked blue jeans for the sweet picture. Meghan sported a black turtleneck, and was a complete doting mother as she held up Lilibet, who was dressed in all-white. Little Archie looked just like his father with red hair, and he wore a white button down. Harry kept it casual with a blue-gray button-down shirt.

The photo is incredibly sweet, but it’s not clear what Harry and Meghan are going to do for Christmas this year. Meghan spoke about the couple’s Thanksgiving plans during a November interview with Ellen Degeneres. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice,” she said, so maybe the pair will have similar plans for Christmas.

While it seems like Harry and Meghan have settled nicely into being a family of four with their two sweet kids, Meghan did open up about some of her struggles adjusting after Lili’s birth in an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, advocating for paid child leave for all. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work,” she wrote.

