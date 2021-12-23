ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Darrell Davis

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

An Alabama man was jailed in...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Alabama Man with Warrants from Cherokee and DeKalb County Jailed in Rome on Drug Charges

An Alabama man was jailed in northwest Georgia following a routine traffic stop that resulted in law enforcement finding drugs in the vehicle. Darrell Louis Davis, age 44 of Section, was pulled over on Georgia 20 in Floyd County, at Oreburg Road, for an equipment violation. According to reports, during the stop officers found methamphetamine and a syringe inside the vehicle.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Beast

He Spent the Night With a Married Woman and Wound Up Dead in a National Park

The wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman in Virginia drove her husband’s car to Cleveland, where she spent the night with a 31-year-old father of two, then executed the aspiring musician in a nature preserve with a bullet to the back of the head before heading to Detroit to get a tattoo, a newly unsealed federal complaint alleges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Drugs
CBS Denver

One Of Denver Drug Kingpin’s ‘Lieutenants’ Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) — A man in the U.S. illegally who assisted in a Denver-based drug ring was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison last week. Omar Rivas-Saenz, 31, was arrested by local police and federal authorities in 2019 – twice. Those authorities called Rivas-Saenz a “lieutenant” of the drug ring’s founder, Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo. Vallejo-Gallo was referred to as the alleged “kingpin” of the operation when federal authorities announced an indictment against Vallejo-Gallo and 29 other people, including Rivas-Saenz, in February 2020. Federal authorities accused the group of delivering large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Mexico into Colorado through California. The...
DENVER, CO
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson. Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff) Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive. (credit: Boulder Fire) The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.  
BOULDER, CO
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, December 24th

Michael McCauley, age 38 of Leesburg – Failure to Appear/Comply/Pay;. Conner Spann, age 20 of Sylvania – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. and. Justin Godfrey, age 31 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest. Arrests are based on probable cause – all...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
BoardingArea

Karen vs. Boomer on Atlanta Flight; winner gets to go jail

In the red corner, we have Karen, weighing in at an even 135lbs and hailing from Florida. In the blue corner, we have Boomer who hails from Georgia and weighs in at 187lbs. And fight! The winner of this title fight gets to go to jail. Sadly, it was Karen vs. Boomer on a recent Atlanta flight and one of them did go to jail. We have the video.
TRAVEL
weisradio.com

Wetumpka Woman Dies in Christmas Eve Crash

A single-vehicle auto accident occurring in Talladega County Friday (December 24th) claimed the life of a Wetumpka woman. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Justin O’Neal – Danielle Morgan, age 37 – was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.
WETUMPKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy