Darrell Davis

DENVER (CBS4) — A man in the U.S. illegally who assisted in a Denver-based drug ring was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison last week. Omar Rivas-Saenz, 31, was arrested by local police and federal authorities in 2019 – twice. Those authorities called Rivas-Saenz a “lieutenant” of the drug ring’s founder, Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo. Vallejo-Gallo was referred to as the alleged “kingpin” of the operation when federal authorities announced an indictment against Vallejo-Gallo and 29 other people, including Rivas-Saenz, in February 2020. Federal authorities accused the group of delivering large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Mexico into Colorado through California. The...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO