Public Safety

Maine State Trooper Rescues Elderly Man in Storm [VIDEO]

By Mark Shaw
 4 days ago
A Maine State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after the man wandered away from his home during Wednesday’s storm. Police began searching for 82-year-old Bernard Perry...

Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

 https://bigcountry969.com

