J Balvin Shares New Teaser of Air Jordan 2 Collab on Instagram

J Balvin continues to keep Air Jordan fans on their toes by sharing a new teaser of his upcoming sneaker collab.

The Colombian singer-songwriter shared the latest teaser of an unreleased Air Jordan collab on Instagram yesterday. Although a full look at the sneaker hasn’t been shared by both parties involved, the model in question is the Air Jordan 2.

“AIR BALVIN. Nuevos JORDAN en camino PAL MUNDO directamente desde Medellín SALTA A LA LUZ !! JUMP LIGHT,” J Balvin wrote for the caption of his latest Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin)

Prior to yesterday’s teaser, J Balvin shared a lateral shot of the shoe last month that showcased the silhouette featuring a new padded design on both the overlay panels on the sides as well as on the ankle collar as compared to its basketball counterpart. The collab also features LED lights via the “Wings” logo on the tongue and on the shoe’s outsole. The initial teaser also revealed the style in several sizes and possibly hinting that it will be available in full-family sizing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin)

Prior to collaborating on the Air Jordan 2, J Balvin released his Air Jordan 1 High “Colores Y Vibras” collab in Dec. 2020, which featured a multicolored aesthetic and design elements pulled from his last two albums of the same name.

Although J Balvin shared a new teaser of his Air Jordan 2 collab, release details for the sneaker project haven’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue” will be released on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS for $500.