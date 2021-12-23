ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Modern Shipper Top 10: Drones

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern Shipper launched in February with a mission of highlighting the ever-growing last mile of the supply chain. Throughout the year, we learned a lot, and our readers helped inform us of plenty more. Looking back on the year that was, there were plenty of stories that resonated with...

www.benzinga.com

federalwaymirror.com

Best Drones Available in the Market: Compare Top Drone Brands

There is no denying that drones are more popular than ever before, thanks mainly to the fact that they have become increasingly affordable due to various technological advances made in recent times. The market is flooded with drones, many of which can be bought for $100 (expensive ones costing over $5000).
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

FAA 2021 Holiday Drone Messaging #drone #droneday

The Federal Aviation Administration released this drone reminder video on YouTube. Have fun and fly safely!. Follow these rules and tips provided by the FAA to operate your drone safely. Welcome to drone day on the Adafruit blog. Every Monday we deliver the latest news, products and more from the...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

New Shipper Survey Tests Compatibility of Clean Energy and Profit

Across the globe, companies are under increasing pressure to pursue social responsibility and clean energy initiatives. All the upheaval that came along with 2020 only accelerated this trend. The COVID-19 pandemic, California wildfires, Midwestern floods, and movements for racial justice gave consumers time and space to evaluate their priorities when selecting brands. However, as these non-financial factors take hold of corporate operations, companies must reevaluate and adapt their existing processes, technologies, and operating philosophies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Space.com

Best beginner drones

Navigating the market to find the best beginner drones available is getting easier all the time. But to give you a head start in your search we’ve compiled a list of best beginner-friendly options that will suit all budgets and requirements. Whether you’re looking for something small and cheap to get started or a more advanced model that will take you from beginner to enthusiast, you’re in the right place.
ELECTRONICS
UPMATTERS

Drones bring the doctor to you

Cincinnati, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Some drones have the capability to deliver packages to someone’s front door. But the technology has limitations, so it’s mostly used outdoors. Now a team of scientists is working on a first-of-a-kind solution that would bring healthcare delivery closer than ever before. You...
ELECTRONICS
rentonreporter.com

Tactical X Drone Reviews: Top Rated Lightweight Camera Drone?

Drone technology has been around for years, but it is only taking shape now that the world is experiencing a massive technological transformation in many economic sectors. Drones have found use in many industries, such as security and surveillance. They are gradually becoming an integral part of filming, which is currently one of the biggest drone markets. Drones are prevalent among the creative because they provide a cheaper and more flexible way of taking in-air shots.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts.com

Modern Banking Ecosystem

Banks And Merchants Tap Behavioral Analytics, Deep Learning To Keep Holiday Fraud In Check. Scammers are selling in-demand items at sky-high prices and even creating fake websites to cash in on supply chain challenges this holiday season. PYMNTS’ Modern Banking Ecosystem Playbook, a Featurespace collaboration, explores how banks and merchants can safeguard their customers from fraud with the help of emerging tech such as behavioral analytics and deep learning tools.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WHNT-TV

Drones As Christmas Gifts

A Christmas gift growing in popularity, drones. It's a cool piece of technology that people are picking up as a hobby but there is a lot that people need to know to safely operate that new gift.
ELECTRONICS
theloadstar.com

US coastal shift gaining traction as shippers review routes and emissions

MSC’s transfer last month of its standalone transpacific Santana service from the US west coast to the east could see other carriers follow suite, accelerating the coastal shift. The supply chain uncertainty caused by severe berthing delays at US west coast hubs, along with intermodal delays and soaring transport...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

API Solution Enables Technology Integration for Shippers

Centerboard released Centerboard Microservices, an API solution that enables seamless technology integration for shippers and technology providers. “We’ve spent years working closely with shippers and leading technology providers, not only listening to their needs but building an IT roadmap that directly addresses those needs. The biggest pain point we’ve seen is the lack of neutrality and flexibility regarding technology solutions,” says Lindsey Shellman, chief commercial officer at Centerboard. “The APIs through Centerboard Microservices is a solution that no one else in the industry is offering. We are thrilled to address the complexity of supply chain and let users access shipping functionality from within their existing applications. For the first time, users will have affordable access to technology that provides true visibility and control of their supply chain operations, while eliminating the need to juggle multiple tech stacks.”
SOFTWARE
suasnews.com

BVLOS Drone Delivery In The Caribbean

ExpressUAV is looking to develop a drone delivery system in the Caribbean region, an area challenged by poor road communications and logistics distribution. The drone delivery service that they are seeking is a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) manufacturer that can meet the performance requirement described in their RFI. Those...
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Cargo Visibility Solution Provides Data to Shippers

The Port of Long Beach partnered with UNCOMN to launch the Supply Chain Information Highway, a cargo visibility service software that provides data to shippers in order to track their cargo through the complete supply chain. “This tool will put actionable data into the hands of supply chain participants to...
LONG BEACH, CA
insideevs.com

Nikola Gets Order For 10 Nikola Tre With An Option For Up To 100

Nikola reports that Heniff Transportation Systems intends to acquire 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corporation sales and service dealer network. This is an initial agreement and upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units (starting in the first half of 2022),...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

You Don't Need A Pilot's License for this Flying Car

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In 1962, the popular cartoon series “The Jetsons” envisaged a future where people traveled from home to work in flying cars. It seemed like just another futuristic idea embedded in a TV show back then.
ECONOMY
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE

