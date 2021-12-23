ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

‘A True Hero’: Maine State Trooper Carries Elderly Man With Alzheimer’s To Safety After He Got Lost In Storm

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVASSALBORO, Maine (CBS) — A Maine State Trooper is being praised for coming to the rescue of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s during a winter storm on Wednesday. Troopers responded to Vassalboro at about 5 a.m. after it was reported that...

CBS Boston

Twin Brothers Reportedly Killed In Mattapoisett Christmas Eve Crash

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) — A Christmas Eve crash left twin brothers from Rhode Island dead, according to a report. The Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash just after 11 a.m. Friday. They say a 2012 Honda Accord left the roadway on Route 195 west in Mattapoisett and hit the median, striking trees. The two people inside the car, 33-year-old men from Pawtucket, were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. A spokeswoman for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office told The Boston Globe that the victims were twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales. Two left lanes of Route 195 west were closed for two hours while the crash was cleaned up and investigators conducted a crash reconstruction. The cause is still under investigation.  
CBS Philly

Quakertown House Fire That Killed Father, 2 Sons On Christmas Started Near Family’s Christmas Tree

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We are learning more about a deadly Christmas morning house fire in Quakertown. Authorities say the fire started in the home’s living room, near the Christmas tree. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Essex Court. Forty-one-year-old Eric King and his two young sons — Liam and Patrick — were killed. The mother and a third son are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend raised more than $600,000.
Maine trooper carries missing elderly man out of ditch

VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) — A Maine state trooper has come to the aid of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who had wandered away from his home during a storm and ended up in a ditch. Troopers got their missing person report from a home in Vassalboro at...
WATCH: Maine State Trooper Rescues Missing Man During Storm

The waves of extreme weather that we’ve encountered this year have been no joke. We’re talking earthquakes in Utah and Kentucky, then tornado after tornado across major portions of the midwest. And let’s not forget that certain parts of Colorado have yet to get even a single measurable snowfall. But while Fort Collins holds out for a “White Christmas,” snowstorms have already wreaked havoc in the northeast.
Police: Trooper fatally shoots man carrying sword on Christmas Eve

DOLGEVILLE — A state trooper fatally shot a man on Christmas Eve in Herkimer County, according to a press release issued by the New York State Police Department. State police and a Dolgeville police officer were called to 203 Mers Way around 1 p.m. Friday for a report of a domestic-related stabbing.
Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina.
New Hampshire Brothers Among 3 Killed By Fiery Crash In New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two brothers from Manchester, New Hampshire were among the three killed during a car crash in New Jersey on Sunday. New Jersey State Police said a Honda crashed into tolls and went up in flames. Two children from Atlantic City, New Jersey were in the back of the car. A teenager was also killed and a 12-year-old girl was left with moderate injuries, police said. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tony” Khiev, 27-year-old Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, and 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev. The Khiev brothers had gone to Atlantic City to surprise their sisters and were returning from a shopping trip when they crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Express. The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about seven hours as a result of the crash. A toll attendant was also hurt. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
83-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash With Amtrak Train in Haverhill

An Amtrak train hit a vehicle on the tracks near the station Monday in Haverhill, Massachusetts, leaving a man dead. An 83-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the pickup truck he was driving went through a gate on Rosemont Street and collided with the train around 12:45 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Monday night.
Vehicle Crash On Route 28 Kills 2 People

NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police. A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital. The vehicles collided between Exits 18 and 19. The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. today.
4 teens hospitalized after car crashes into Phoenix house

PHOENIX — Four teenagers were injured Monday after the car they were traveling in crashed into a home in Phoenix, authorities said. Two cars were involved in the crash at about 4:30 p.m. MST, with one of the vehicles careening into the corner of a home, Sgt. Ann Justus, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, told KPNX-TV.
One Person Dead, Another Injured In Trabuco Canyon Crash

TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) — One person died Monday morning after a truck overturned on Trabuco Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon. The crash was reported at 4:09 a.m. at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness told the CHP the truck overturned across from a...
TRABUCO CANYON, CA

