Wildlife

Genome Spotlight: Common Reed (Phragmites australis)

By Christie Wilcox
Scientist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling Phragmites australis the common reed really undersells its pervasiveness. The up to 6-meter-tall wetland grass has been vexingly ubiquitous in North America since a European subspecies was introduced in the 1800s and spread widely and aggressively. In fact, the plant is so tenacious in wetland habitats that it chokes out...

www.the-scientist.com

The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Louisiana researchers ID 14 new shrew species on Sulawesi

Louisiana researchers have identified 14 new species of shrews on an Indonesian island where seven in that genus were previously known.There were so many and some look so similar that after a while Louisiana State University biologist Jake Esselstyn and his colleagues began hunting for Latin words meaning “ordinary.”“Otherwise I don’t know what we would have named them,” said Esselstyn, who also named the seventh known species of the pointy-nosed insect-eating mammals on the island of Sulawesi That's why shrews whose species names mean such things as “hairy-tailed" and ”long" have been joined by “Crocidura mediocris,” “C. normalis,” “C....
WILDLIFE
Scientist

Our Favorite Genetics Stories of 2021

A number of stories this year touched on the theme of using DNA to look backward. That’s because a species’ evolutionary history is written in its As, Cs, Ts, and Gs—the challenge is developing the technology and computing power necessary to read that story. Recent advances in both have opened many new avenues of genomic research, including the ability to detect lingering DNA from ancient hybridizations. In many cases, the sequences’ donors remain shrouded by history, with only scattered genetic segments revealing their existence. Still, these genomic ‘ghosts’ are “like another way of looking into the fossil record,” said Beth Shapiro, an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz. And they’re helping scientists understand how species interacted in the past, how they adapted to novel or changing environments, what makes them unique today, and even how humans might introduce changes we want in the future.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Pioneering Sleep Researcher Allan Rechtschaffen Dies at 93

Allan Rechtschaffen, who was central to the development of sleep research as a scientific discipline, died on November 29 at the age of 93. He is best known for his work probing the function of sleep, including some of the first research detailing the severe health consequences of sleep deprivation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Genetic Material#Genome Research#Genome Size#European#North American#Molecular Ecology#Tulane University#Pacbio
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
Scientist

Making Waves and Avoiding Beaks

Animal collective behavior reveals itself in often-mesmerizing visual displays of swarming insects, flocks of birds in flight, and schools of fish pulsating underwater as a single unit. Now, researchers report they’ve found a possible reason for a peculiar display of collective behavior from fish shoals in sulfur springs in Mexico: deterring predators. The results appeared yesterday (December 22) in Current Biology.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE

