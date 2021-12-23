ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Favorite Genetics Stories of 2021

By Christie Wilcox, full profile., editorial policies.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of stories this year touched on the theme of using DNA to look backward. That’s because a species’ evolutionary history is written in its As, Cs, Ts, and Gs—the challenge is developing the technology and computing power necessary to read that story. Recent advances in both have opened many...

From protein structures to mRNA technology: top genetic and science stories of 2021

What stories and breakthroughs shaped the year in science and genetics?. That was the question we asked a group of 23andMe leaders who are experts in everything from human genetics to product science to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their wide-ranging responses span disciplines. You’ll find biology breakthroughs, public health declarations,...
SCIENCE
Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Dead Zone Atlas: MIT Scientists Build 3D Maps of Ocean’s Oxygen-Starved Waters

The 3D maps may help researchers track and predict the ocean’s response to climate change. Life is teeming nearly everywhere in the oceans, except in certain pockets where oxygen naturally plummets and waters become unlivable for most aerobic organisms. These desolate pools are “oxygen-deficient zones,” or ODZs. And though they make up less than 1 percent of the ocean’s total volume, they are a significant source of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas. Their boundaries can also limit the extent of fisheries and marine ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Making Waves and Avoiding Beaks

Animal collective behavior reveals itself in often-mesmerizing visual displays of swarming insects, flocks of birds in flight, and schools of fish pulsating underwater as a single unit. Now, researchers report they’ve found a possible reason for a peculiar display of collective behavior from fish shoals in sulfur springs in Mexico: deterring predators. The results appeared yesterday (December 22) in Current Biology.
WILDLIFE
Science
Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
SCIENCE
Researchers construct a framework to solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education

In a study published in Physical Review-Physics Education Research, a research team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has successfully constructed a theoretical framework of Activation-Construction-Execution-Reflection as well as a thinking mechanism model based on Overgeneralization to help students solve bound and scattering state problems in quantum mechanics education.
EDUCATION
From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
Cylindrical vector beam multiplexer/demultiplexer using off-axis polarization control

Cylindrical vector beam (CVB) multiplexing has emerged as a powerful technique to boost signal channels. Coupling and separating CVBs are two pivotal elements in CVB multiplexing communication. Although off-axis control technologies such as miniature Dammann vortex gratings have been investigated to couple and separate light beams, it is usually limited to light beams with homogeneous polarization due to its phase-only grating structure. For CVBs with inhomogeneous polarization, a gradient phase device is required to create a gradient phase difference between the left- and right-handed circularly polarized (LHCP/RHCP) components, so that the CVBs with off-axis incident angles can coaxially propagate and carry different phase structures. Despite considerable efforts of off-axis control technologies, the off-axis polarization control of CVBs still remains a challenge.
SCIENCE
Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
Black Holes of All Shapes and Sizes in Largest Catalog of Gravitational Wave Events Ever Assembled

The largest catalog of gravitational wave events ever assembled has been released by an international collaboration that includes Penn State researchers. Gravitational waves are ripples in space time produced as aftershocks of huge astronomical events, such as the collision of two black holes. Using a global network of detectors, the research team identified 35 gravitational wave events, bringing the total number of observed events to 90 since detection efforts began in 2015.
ASTRONOMY
COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH

