Cape Canaveral, FL

'Sky's the limit' for USU undergrad team that sent satellite into space

Cover picture for the articleMembers of USU's Get Away Special team in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Monday, preparing to watch the of a satellite they built. The small satellite, called GASPACS, uses a custom-built inflatable aerodynamic boom to passively stabilize its orbit. (Get Away Special team, Utah State University) Estimated read time: 3-4...

TheDailyBeast

Chinese Space Station Dodges ‘Close Encounters’ With Elon Musk’s Satellites—Twice

In a note to the United Nations sent earlier this month, China has reported that its space station, the CSS Tiangong, has been forced to dodge Elon Musk’s satellites—twice. As reported by the South China Morning Sun, the Chinese station avoided the “close encounters” with Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellites on July 1 and Oct. 21 only due to quick, orbital footwork performed by the Chinese. The note to the U.N. claimed that were it not for the maneuvering to dodge Musk’s satellites, the situation would have been “a danger to the life or health of astronauts.” The note also referenced the Outer Space Treaty, which includes a galactic pledge that all agencies—governmental or private—“bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space.” Per the Morning Post, Musk’s Starlink crafts also have automatic, orbit-changing capabilities to dodge other crafts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING — Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink program. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services, a division of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OneWeb launches 36 satellites into space as it aims to take on Elon Musk’s Starlink

British satellite constellation firm OneWeb Ltd. successfully blasted 36 more communications satellites into orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan today. The company has been launching satellites into space on a regular basis this year in order to create a high-speed internet service that can be accessed from anywhere in the northern hemisphere. Its service, which began its first demonstrations in October but has not yet launched officially, is intended to rival that of Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is owned by SpaceX Corp.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NOAA’s ‘GOES-T’ Weather Observing Satellite to Launch From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station March 1

Brevard-based L3Harris Technologies provides the main instrument payload, the Advanced Baseline Imager, and the ground system, which includes the antenna system for data reception. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration GOES-T satellite, the Western Hemisphere’s most advanced weather observing and...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Japan’s H-IIA Rocket Carries New Inmarsat Satellite Into Space

SINGAPORE–A new Inmarsat I-6 F1 satellite was successfully put into orbit by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Dec 23. An H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (F45) rocket blasted off from JAXA Tanegashima Space Center at 12:32 a.m. local time. Separation was completed 26 min. later, followed by... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USU students describe their experience sending a satellite into space

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – This morning, NASA and SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket to deliver more than 6,500 lbs. of supplies to the International Space Station. One piece of that cargo is a small satellite built by students from Utah State University. A few of those students spoke to ABC4 after a successful launch.
LOGAN, UT
These autonomous factories on satellites will produce materials in space that can’t be made on Earth

“The Earth is a terrible place to make things.” So says Andrew Bacon, an aerospace engineer and cofounder of Space Forge, a U.K.-based startup that plans to begin manufacturing certain high-performance materials in autonomous factories on returnable satellites—and help dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions back on our home planet. The company just raised a seed round of $10.2 million.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Five Weirdest Things Sent to Space

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa (left) makes a delivery to the International Space Station. [Courtesy: Uber Eats]. In years past, astronauts have taken special mementos or souvenirs to space with them—things like plush dolls, action figures, and musical instruments. But what else has found its way into orbit? Here’s five of the weirdest things to leave Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Satellite built and designed by USU students launched into space

LOGAN, Utah – NASA launched a small satellite into space that was designed and built exclusively by undergraduate students at Utah State University. The CubeSat is part of the payload on the SpaceX CRS-24, which took off on a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday morning. The rocket is bound...
UTAH STATE

