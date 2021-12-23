'Sky's the limit' for USU undergrad team that sent satellite into space

In a note to the United Nations sent earlier this month, China has reported that its space station, the CSS Tiangong, has been forced to dodge Elon Musk’s satellites—twice. As reported by the South China Morning Sun, the Chinese station avoided the “close encounters” with Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellites on July 1 and Oct. 21 only due to quick, orbital footwork performed by the Chinese. The note to the U.N. claimed that were it not for the maneuvering to dodge Musk’s satellites, the situation would have been “a danger to the life or health of astronauts.” The note also referenced the Outer Space Treaty, which includes a galactic pledge that all agencies—governmental or private—“bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space.” Per the Morning Post, Musk’s Starlink crafts also have automatic, orbit-changing capabilities to dodge other crafts.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 HOURS AGO