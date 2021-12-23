ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Wants Tax Rebates

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Governor Laura Kelly has proposed giving Kansas residents who filed state income tax returns last year a one-time rebate of $250, dropping the idea on a skeptical Republican-controlled Legislature. The governor...

