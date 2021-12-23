Governor Wants Tax Rebates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam says he wants upcoming Virginia tax cuts to benefit people who work in the commonwealth. “When Virginia cuts taxes next year, it should be done in a way that benefits working people,” said Governor Northam. “Many professionals made it through the pandemic fine, as their work simply moved online. But workers haven’t been so lucky when their jobs require close contact with other people. Some jobs simply can’t move online—restaurant workers, early childhood educators, home care attendants, and others—and we all depend on the people who do this work. Virginia can help working people by eliminating the state grocery tax, providing one-time rebates, and giving a tax break to people who are working.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO