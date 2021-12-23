ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

TRENDS AND TENDENCIES: 4 Offensive Considerations

By Phillip Danford
insidepacksports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take a look at four offensive suggestions we've charted from the 2021...

insidepacksports.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: 2021 Holiday Bowl Preview

Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes, released here on the website, and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on IPS Live we preview NC State’s upcoming game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
insidepacksports.com

2022 Commit Brooks Sturgeon: "I am absolutely pumped to go up there"

Inside Pack Sports recently caught up with class of 2022 commit Brooks Sturgeon. He talked with IPS about his senior season, off season workout plans, and how excited he is to be joining the Wolfpack next summer. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Sean McDermott drops truth bomb on Bill Belichick after beating New England

Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills defeated Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough on Sunday. Things got heated between the two sides on multiple occasions and Stefon Diggs even left some not-so-friendly comments for Patriots fans after a touchdown. While the players on the field don’t seem overly fond of one another, that dislike doesn’t extend to the head coaches. Quite the opposite, in fact, as McDermott had nothing but praise for Belichick after Sunday’s matchup, via Ian Rapoport.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Drew Lock drops truth bomb on Denver’s road loss vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos had a pivotal chance to move up in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 but failed to do so due to their road loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The woes on offense marred the Broncos’ overall performance on the day. Third-year quarterback Drew Lock guided the offense to a mere one touchdown drive. However, he did not receive much help along the way due to several key drops from his wideout unit, including Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 Ben Roethlisberger replacements no one is talking about

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to retire at the end of the season. If Kevin Colbert thinks outside the box, these replacements could work. Big Ben isn’t what he used to be, that much is clear. Despite some clutch come-from-behind wins — including last week against the Tennessee Titans — Roethlisberger isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback. In fact, the Steelers don’t have one of those on the roster as currently constructed.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy