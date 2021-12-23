TRENDS AND TENDENCIES: 4 Offensive Considerations

The Denver Broncos had a pivotal chance to move up in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 but failed to do so due to their road loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The woes on offense marred the Broncos’ overall performance on the day. Third-year quarterback Drew Lock guided the offense to a mere one touchdown drive. However, he did not receive much help along the way due to several key drops from his wideout unit, including Jerry Jeudy.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO