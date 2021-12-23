ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Community gives back to ‘friendly flagger’ on I-64

By Larisa Casillas
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gJsh_0dUVSooX00

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — You may have noticed a friendly flagger who’s been a staple on the I-64 ramps since construction began.

As Christmas nears, commuters have been showing their appreciation for him by the bushel.

Should we visit grandma? Omicron disrupts holiday travel plans

His name is Leon Brock and he has become a regular friendly face during hundreds of people’s morning traffic commutes on the I-64.

When asked what makes him so happy, he simply says he “loves his job.”

“Your joyful attitude and pleasant smile are always a bright spot! Your presence makes the messy traffic area better,” said one handwritten Christmas card for Brock.

“Merry Xmas Mr. Flagman” said another brightly colored envelope.

These are some of the accolades he has been receiving from commuters on the I-64 this holiday season.

Home-baked Christmas cookies, t-shirts, gifts, handwritten cards, and gift cards.

Brock’s big smile and infectious laugh have been a hit with everyone from members of the nearby Teays Valley Church of God, to children in the backseats of cars.

“They’re like ‘you smile so much, you make our day’ and they come through and wave, and I keep traffic slow,” he said.

Brock has been working as a flagger on the I-64 for a year now, and he says he loves it when people wave back.

“They’re like heyyyyy!”

But he says he never expected such an outpouring of support.

“Yesterday I got a Heavenly Ham, I was shocked, I was like whatttt?”

And while he loves spreading cheer and joy, Brock says it’s about safety first and foremost.

“They come through, we got a lot of high traffic, we got a lot of machinery moving back and forth, sometimes they come around the corner and you don’t see them,” he said.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news !

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Nancy Young
4d ago

he is a fabulous person his smile is infectious I absolutely love seeing him and I wave to him all the time but I plan on taking him a little gift today thank you

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

WVDOT: ‘Awkward’ Beckley intersection to be fixed in 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Work on the “awkward” intersection near the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley is expected to be completed in mid-2022, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT). They say the work that will be completed on the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) project is the realignment of the intersection […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Virginia fraternity gives back to community this Christmas

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local fraternity is giving back to their community during the holidays. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated Chi Alpha Chapter bought toys and bicycles from the Bluefield, Virginia Walmart to hand out to children in the area. This is one of the multiple community service projects the fraternity completed throughout […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Sports
City
Saint Albans, WV
WOWK 13 News

New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports. Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a surge of interest […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

How Charleston’s homeless spent Christmas Eve

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As thousands enjoyed Christmas Eve Friday in Charleston, dozens of homeless people in downtown spent it on the streets. Governor Jim Justice recently allocated $7.25 million from CARES Act funding to go towards food pantries all over the state, and $250,000 to go to the Union Mission homeless shelter in Charleston, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Christmas#Omicron#Apple
WOWK 13 News

Santa brings warm weather this Christmas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The dream of a white Christmas did not come true for most of this year, but for others who love warm weather, it’s something like a miracle, with temperatures in the upper 60’s today. “I was really wanting to wake up to a white Christmas, and then it could go away […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

FedEx Ground distribution center planned in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) – A published report says construction is expected to start on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg, West Virginia. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports a 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022. FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told the newspaper that it will employ […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

‘310 Santa’ spreads Christmas cheer in northern West Virginia

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – “310 Santa” spent Christmas eve spreading Christmas cheer to passing drivers on East Grafton Road in Fairmont. 310 Santa was able to share his Christmas spirit with the neighborhood and started spending a few hours outside on Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve. Inflatable decorations were on display in his yard and […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

First case of Omicron variant found in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Kanawha County, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirmed on Monday. Dr. Sherri Young tells 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis that the Omicron case was reported in a young male, but the health department is not releasing his exact […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Staying warm with lots of rain this week

(WOWK) — Rain is on the way in multiple rounds the remainder of the week while temperatures run well above normal at the same time. In the short term forecast, we see a little rain on a southerly flow Tuesday followed by at least two distinct larger rounds of rain on Wednesday. See Predictor below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

New COVID-19 spike raises concerns about New Year’s celebrations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike locally and nationwide, health officials are now concerned about New Year’s celebrations. Health officials say New Year’s Eve is a lot different than Christmas or Thanksgiving because the crowds are bigger and closer with lots of singing and shouting. Higher alcohol consumption can be a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy