ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Jack Dorsey's metaverse spat led to him unfollowing Web3 fanatics like Tyler Winklevoss on Twitter

By Natasha Dailey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAnHE_0dUVSgkj00
Jack Dorsey on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jack Dorsey unfollowed several Web3 gurus on Twitter after dissing the metaverse -- and even got blocked himself.

The Twitter founder and current CEO of Block (formerly Square) unfollowed a16z founder Marc Andreessen, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, and Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss, CoinDesk reported Wednesday.

The spat escalated between Dorsey and Andreessen when the venture capitalist blocked Dorsey, a bitcoin proponent. To which he replied, "I'm officially banned from web3."

Winklevoss, for his part, doesn't plan to unfollow Dorsey back over a difference of opinion, saying "He is an incredible entrepreneur and even more incredible human being."

The series of events began with a December 20 tweet from Dorsey that suggested Web3, also known as the metaverse, isn't actually a way for individuals to own the next version of the internet and warned it's still the realm of tech giants.

"You don't own 'web3,'" he wrote. "The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It's ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you're getting into…"

Even billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk got in on the Twitter spat over the metaverse, a future version of the internet where people can virtually interact. He's called it nothing more than a "marketing buzzword" and "bs."

"Has anyone seen web3? I can't find it." Musk tweeted on December 20. Dorsey replied with a likely jab at a16z, saying "It's somewhere between a and z."

In another tweet, Dorsey called out a16z's Twitter bio, which reads "we invest in software eating the world," as "so... dark." A16z, which is also known as Andreessen Horowitz, has been rapidly investing in crypto startups and Web3, saying crypto will "transform all aspects of our lives."

Venture capital funds poured a record $30 billion into crypto projects in 2021, more than quadruple the last record in 2018 of about $8 billion, according to market research firm PitchBook. Sky Mavis, which owns the ethereum-based metaverse game Axie Infinity, for example, scored a $3 billion valuation after raising $150 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Jack Dorsey Blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreessen After Web3 Comments

The block comes after Dorsey criticized the venture capital industry and made several remarks about Andreessen Horowitz in particular. The entrepreneur said "Web3" — a potential new decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain — would be owned by rich VCs like Andreessen instead of "the people".
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Marc Andreessen
Person
Tyler Winklevoss
makeuseof.com

Why People Are Angry at Jack Dorsey for Criticizing Web3

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has drawn the ire of the Web3 community following comments about Web3, in which he said that venture capitalists own it. What followed was a flurry of responses and criticism. Here's a look at what Dorsey said and why it has people so riled up...
INTERNET
u.today

Elon Musk Explains Why He Is "Pro Doge," Stepping into Jack Dorsey's Web3 Debate

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

VCs Fight Back as Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk Attack ‘Web3’ Narrative

A fresh Twitter discussion about whether ‘Web3’ is something worth fighting for, or if it’s simply a term made up by venture capitalists as way to make money, is taking the crypto community by storm today - as everyone from Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk and well-known venture capitalists joined the online battle.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Block
knowtechie.com

Jack Dorsey expresses mild Web3 cynicism, basically calling it a scam

The future of the internet is starting to come together, kind of like a salami and peanut butter sandwich. Between Meta’s push for us to exist in the metaverse and the decentralized acid trip that has produced visions of Web3 in the brain holes of venture capitalists, it seems like we’re approaching another catalyst in how we access the digital world.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

3 Investors Weigh In on Jack Dorsey's Departure From Twitter

Jack Dorsey's recent departure as the CEO of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) came as a surprise to both investors and the public. What should investors think? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 29, Fool contributors Jason Hall, Rachel Warren, and Toby Bordelon share their individual takes. Jason Hall: Let's...
STOCKS
tearsheet.co

Why did Jack Dorsey choose Square over Twitter?

Welcome back to Payments, our bi-weekly newsletter about all things payments — from blockchain to BNPL to B2B. It’s inspired by our payments coverage as well as the top stories from around the payments space. Subscribe here. By now, you’ve probably heard that Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey has...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Raise Concerns Over Web3 as Skepticism About Ownership Grows

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has ignited a debate about web3 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized it. Dorsey warned of the risks from centralization, emphasizing that web3 is owned by venture capitalists (VCs), hiding under the premise of decentralization. “I’m concerned to see ‘the industry’ be distracted under false pretenses when we could all be working on things that have a chance at fixing the real issues,” Dorsey wrote.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOXBusiness

Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. hit with lawsuit for name change

Jack Dorsey's Block Inc., formerly known as Square, has been slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit from H&R Block following its recent name change announcement. The tax preparer argues the fintech startup's name change will "improperly capitalize on the goodwill and consumer trust" that has been cultivated since 1955. "Through...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Jack Dorsey Disses Ethereum, Web3 In Twitter Rampage

Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey has admittedly never been a fan of Ethereum and has been quite open about his stance on the cryptocurrency. Dorsey has always been a Bitcoin maximalist through and through, showing support for the pioneer cryptocurrency at every turn. Even going as far as stepping down as Twitter CEO to focus more on Block, a venture which focuses solely on building with bitcoin.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Jack Dorsey stirs uproar by dismissing Web3 as a venture capitalists' plaything

Fresh off relinquishing the chief executive reins of Twitter, bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey has taken to the service he co-founded to voice his displeasure with so-called Web3 technology and the involvement of venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz. Web3, the still hazy term for blockchain-based, decentralized systems and tech that...
BUSINESS
thefocus.news

What is 'Web4'? Musk & Dorsey’s Web3 remarks start Twitter debate

Tesla’s Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently contributed to the popularisation of the term “Web3” by sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Their speculations have prompted others to run with the sequence. Next on the list is “Web4”. What comes after Web 2.0?. On...
INTERNET
soyacincau.com

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s banned from Web3, after spat with major Web3 investor

Since leaving his position as Twitter CEO, the bird app’s founder Jack Dorsey has been keeping himself busy still. His most recent endeavor appears to revolve around Web3, the idea of a decentralised web based on the blockchain. Specifically, he called out the irony that Web3, supposedly aimed at decentralising the web and making it community-focused, is mostly being funded by venture capitalists.
INTERNET
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

H&R Block is suing Jack Dorsey's Block for trademark infringement

H&R Block is suing Block, the digital payments company previously known as Square, for trademark infringement. The 65-year-old company said in a press release Thursday that CEO Jack Dorsey's company "appears to be taking a shortcut to capitalize on the well-known Block moniker." H&R Block alleged that the change is a "clear violation of Block's trademark rights" that might cause consumer confusion.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Twitter’s Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey believes BTC can replace the US dollar

Famous Musician Cardi B posted a Tweet asking for opinions on whether BTC could finally replace the US dollar. Twitter’s ex-CEO and Squares boss says that the coin may displace the dollar completely. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, believes BTC could displace the dollar. Jack said this...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy