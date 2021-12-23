Alleged Car Thief Returns To Scene

Three Warsaw residents, including an infant, were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by 32-year-old Bobby J. Foster of Warsaw, was on Route MM, north of McLaughlin, around 1130 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the road, struck a fence and overturned. The vehicle came to rest with its wheels in the ditch.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO