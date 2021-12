Worst Christmas Present Ever – Everyone has a “what were they thinking?” Christmas gift story. Here are some hilarious examples of gift-giving gone awry. No one wants to give a bad Christmas present – SOME effort and a LITTLE thought usually go a long way in making sure a gift is well-received. Even if you miss the mark on gift-giving, you can include a receipt and everything is fine. However, some people seem to go out of their way to give truly awful Christmas or holiday presents. I’ve compiled a list of some stories submitted to Lottay, a now extinct website that tried to instill proper gift-giving etiquette. I originally posted these years ago but I’m bringing them back for this holiday season.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO