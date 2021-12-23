ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Yes, Virginia There is a Santa Claus

By Guest Editorial
thelog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK一 In 1897, eight-year-old Virginia O’ Hanlon from New York penned a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun to ask the editor if there was such thing as Santa Claus. “DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say...

www.thelog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Santa Claus’s House Listed on Zillow, and Yes It’s in the North Pole

With Christmas just days away, the home of Santa Claus is now on the real estate listing website Zillow. And yes, it’s located at the North Pole. According to Zillow, the listing is for multiple tiny homes. The listing also claims that Santa Claus’s home is a winter lover’s paradise that has 25 “idyllic” acres. The probably notable includes Santa Claus’s main living quarters; a community of tiny elf homes; a state-of-the-art toy-making facility; garage with space for an all-weather sleigh; and stables that board eight live-in reindeer. There is also a bonus stall for “red-nose” company.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginias#Poetry#Insect#Virginia O Hanlon#Sun#Unsigned
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chapelboro.com

One on One: Almost Nobody Knows He Lives in North Carolina

North Carolina not only grows great writers — like Jill McCorkle and Clyde Edgerton, for instance. It also imports them from all over the place. One of the most prolific imports — Jeffrey Deaver, who lives in Chapel Hill — released his latest book, “Midnight Lock,” on November 30.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy