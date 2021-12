Anchored by $20 billion in infrastructure funds, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations. The office is being created to help stand up projects in clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage, and small modular reactors, among other technologies. Billions of dollars are expected to go toward demonstration projects in rural and economically hard-hit communities. The Biden Administration said has set a goal is to deliver 40% of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities experiencing what it said are the most severe impacts of climate change.

