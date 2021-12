MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after a family member was fatally shot Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year. Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed. With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only two homicides away from matching the grisly record set in the city in 1995. More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers

