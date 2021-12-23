ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ryan Grande Named General Manager for the Four Seasons and Residences Jackson Hole

hotelnewsresource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Grande has been appointed General Manager at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, effective December 2021, bringing him back to the Five-Star mountain property that launched his Four Seasons career in 2010. “Returning to Jackson Hole is a dream assignment,” says Grande. “The opportunity to live and...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown welcomes Pablo Molinari as new Hotel Manager

NEW YORK, NY - Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, the award-winning destination hotel in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, has appointed Pablo Molinari to the position of Hotel Manager. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Molinari will leverage his extensive knowledge of the hospitality business to oversee the day-to-day operations and financial success of the hotel.
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

New Castle Promotes Rick Norman to General Manager of Courtyard/Residence Inn in Jekyll Island, Georgia

RIDGEFIELD, CT — December 21, 2021 — Guido Kerpel, COO of New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel owner, operator and developer, today announced that Rick Norman, a 25-year New Castle veteran has been promoted to general manager of the new Courtyard/Residence Inn by Marriott in Jekyll Island, Georgia. Norman previously was the general manager of the Courtyard/ Residence Inn by Marriott in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
GEORGIA STATE
JustLuxe.com

Calistoga’s New Eden: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

The Napa Valley is well-known for its fine hospitality offerings including luxe wines (natch), gourmet cuisine, and sumptuous accommodations. With the opening of the heralded Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, visitors to the verdant Northern California enclave can now find all of these attributes in one gorgeous place.
CALISTOGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Four Seasons Resort#Housekeeping#Front Office#Rooms Residences#Maples Leafs#Cornel
Robb Report

All-Business Class Airline La Compagnie Will Start Flying Between NYC and Milan in 2022

Style-savvy jet-setters will soon have a cushy new way to travel between the Big Apple and the Fashion Capital of the World. France’s all-business-class airline La Compagnie has just announced a new direct service between New York and Milan. Starting April 15, 2022, the boutique airline will offer five flights per week from Newark International Airport in New Jersey (EWR) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). For the past seven years, La Compagnie has run regular transatlantic flights between Newark International and Paris’s Orly Airport, along with a seasonal service between Newark and Nice (landing at Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport). But this...
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Tribune

Parker House Sausage began with $10 and a family recipe. 102 years later, it’s a Chicago icon — and one of America’s oldest Black-owned businesses.

Robin McFolling is Chicago’s sausage queen. Heiress of the legendary Parker House Sausage Co., McFolling is the third generation to reign over her family’s centenarian South Side sausage factory, where she’s been its president since 2013. The original “Sausage King” was Judge Parker, McFolling’s grandfather, who started Parker House in 1919. Today, it is one of the oldest meat processors in ...
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotelogix Enhances Its Hotel PMS with Powerful Features in 2021, Eyes 2x Growth in 2022

Hotelogix, a globally leading enterprise-grade cloud-based Hotel Property Management System provider, announced the addition of several operationally imperative features to its Hotel PMS in 2021, primarily to empower chain/group and large hotels in every aspect of their business. Moreover, riding high on the back of technology adoption that is expected to pick up next year, the company is also looking at a 2x growth in 2022.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach Hotel Opens in Australia

Accor has opened its first The Sebel branded property in the Whitsundays in heart of tropical north Queensland with the opening of The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach. The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach features 54 newly refurbished apartment-style guestrooms, including a selection of One Bedroom Apartments, Two Bedroom Apartments, Three Bedroom Penthouses and Four Bedroom Presidential Suites, along with a 15m resort-style swimming pool and heated outdoor spa, fitness centre, and outdoor dining area with barbeque facilities.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo Resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah. Accor has opened its first The Sebel branded property in the Whitsundays in heart of tropical north Queensland with the opening of The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Regional Airlines Intend to Buy Vertical Electric Aircraft - Travel Weekly

The two largest U.S. regional carriers have made a commitment to buying electric air taxis. On Tuesday, Indianapolis-based Republic Airways said it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to purchase up to 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Embraer-controlled Eve Air Mobility. In addition, SkyWest announced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotelnewsresource.com

For the Week Ending December 18th U.S. Hotel Performance Surpassed Levels Seen During the Comparable Week of 2019

U.S. hotel performance surpassed the levels seen during the comparable week of 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 18 December. 12-18 December 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 53.8% (+7.7%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$121.87 (+11.6%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$65.61 (+20.2%) Percentage changes...
REAL ESTATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Trinity Investments Acquires Fifty Percent Interest in Omni San Diego Hotel

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC , today announced the acquisition of a 50 percent interest in Omni San Diego Hotel from JMI Realty, who originally developed the hotel in conjunction with Petco Park in 2004. Omni Hotels & Resorts owns the remaining fifty percent interest in the hotel and will continue to manage it. The acquisition also includes more than 13,000 square feet of fully leased, street-level retail space, located across the street from the hotel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Performance for November Lower from Previous Month

The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance than the month prior but better indexed comparisons with 2019, according to November 2021 data from STR. November 2021 (percentage change from November 2019):. Occupancy: 57.6% (-6.2%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$128.50 (+2.4%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$74.03 (-3.9%) Among the Top...
REAL ESTATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole opens tram

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is opening the iconic Aerial Tram for the winter 2021/22 today, offering 4,139 vertical feet of skiing and riding. The opening marks the first time the Aerial Tram will run at full capacity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks will be required while riding...
JACKSON, WY
kmaland.com

General manager retires

Scott Bentley is retiring as general manager of World Dairy Expo after eight years of service to the organization. During his time as general manager, World Dairy Expo experienced growth in the event's trade show, dairy cattle show and educational programming. World Dairy Expo’s board of directors has begun a...
INDUSTRY
vegas24seven.com

South Point General Manager Ryan Growney Named 2021 Resistol Man of The Year

SOUTH POINT GENERAL MANAGER RYAN GROWNEY NAMED 2021 RESISTOL MAN OF THE YEAR. Ryan Growney, general manager of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, has been named the 2021 Resistol Man of the Year. This honor was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 7 during the National Finals Rodeo. Notable past winners include South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa owner Michael Gaughan, GRAMMY Award-winning legend George Strait, “the voice of professional rodeo,” Bob Tallman and country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tetongravity.com

Go Behind The Scenes With Jackson Hole’s Park Crew

Jackson Hole might be best known for its world-class big-mountain terrain, but did you know that lurking throughout the mountain lie a handful of equally statured terrain parks? Built and maintained by the Jackson Hole Park Crew, who also dedicate much of their season to shaping the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s, the Dick's Ditch and the Natural Selection course, these flowy playgrounds are constantly a work in progress. Check out JHMR’s latest short film that chronicles what it takes to be a member of one of the hardest-working teams on the mountain.
JACKSON, WY
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara

Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara, an idyllic sanctuary surrounded by picturesque scenery, is located a short drive from downtown San Diego and is an ideal family getaway. The luxurious property features elegant suites, family friendly facilities, irresistible dining venues, and sprawling grounds where you can swim, play, and enjoy time as a family. We loved our huge 2 Bedroom Villa featuring large en-suite bedrooms, grand bathrooms with deep baths, a spacious lounge and dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and beautiful outdoor balconies. Our children were welcomed with a fun and sweet array of amenities and we were even able to order supplies from their Pantry so we could cook and bake in our villa. The amazing kitchen staff prepared ready made cookie dough, a pizza making set, and even a s’mores kit to be enjoyed beside their cozy fire pits. All we had to do was follow the instructions for an evening of delicious fare and the kids had so much fun with the preparations.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy