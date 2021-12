Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle, the third Hyatt-branded hotel and the first Hyatt Place branded hotel in Switzerland, is officially open. Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle is situated in the Circle destination and directly linked to Zurich Airport, representing one of the most central locations in Switzerland. Guests can conveniently enjoy the business and lifestyle offerings of the Circle, which includes shops, restaurants, a park, airport facilities and The Circle Convention Center. After a productive day, guests can unwind in the park or take advantage of the great outdoors, as the Swiss Alps and Lake Zurich are nearby.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO