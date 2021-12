Fairfield by Marriott yesterday announced the opening of the 186-room Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang. "We are excited to bring the second Fairfield by Marriott hotel to Malaysia with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang. The opening indicates the market's appetite for select service brands and is a testament on our continued focus to expand the diversified portfolio across the country. We look forward to offering distinctive guests experiences to our traveller as we grow," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO