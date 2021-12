High school basketball makes up the local Monday schedule, as several teams will be in tournament play. The North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament gets underway at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Cotter and Calico Rock tip off at 10, Jasper meets Shirley at 12:40, Ozark Mountain faces Alpena at 3:20, Deer takes on Kingston at 6, and Marshall plays Omaha at 8:40. On the boys’ bracket, Norfork will be paired with Shirley at 11:20, Valley Springs faces Alpena at 2, Deer meets Clinton at 4:40, and Omaha takes on Kingston at 7:20.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO