Atmospheric River Storm Front To Dump Heavy Rain On Southland Through Christmas Eve

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Yet another atmospheric river storm was making its way into the Southland Thursday, bringing with it the risk of flooding and mudslides in wildfire burn areas.

Sandbags in the Bond Fire burn area in Silverado Canyon in Orange County. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

Rain started out light Thursday morning, but was expected to get heavier across the region as the day went along, forecasters said.

“The heavier rain continues into the overnight hours, into early Friday morning. Now it’s by Friday afternoon that we finally start to dry out,” Biston said. “Still some spots of rain, but the bulk of that precipitation moving through today and into tomorrow.”

The coasts and valleys could see anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from the storm, while the mountains could see 3 to 6 inches. An atmospheric river is a long narrow stream of tropical moisture in the atmosphere that can result in heavy rain or snowfall.

The Bond Fire burn scar in Orange County, along with the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars in San Bernardino County, are facing voluntary evacuation warnings . The vegetation on the hillsides has not had enough time to grow in order to hold the land in place during a storm.

Last week’s storm brought heavy rain and mudslides to the Bond Fire burn area, damaging at least five homes, damaging several cars and uprooting trees. Some residents ignored mandatory evacuation orders and had to be rescued by firefighters.

A voluntary evacuation warning took effect Thursday morning in the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area. Residents were being advised to leave the area or prepare to evacuate quickly, particularly those with disabilities or mobility issues. Some streets in the area are restricted to local traffic.

Residents along Silverado Canyon Road were out fortifying fences and putting up additional sandbags.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Thursday evening until Friday morning for Orange County coastal and inland areas, Riverside County mountains, San Bernardino County mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said officials anticipated activating the county’s emergency operations center.

A mudslide in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County during a rain storm. Dec. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

“We’re expecting at least a half-inch of rain” but with the ground already saturated with rain it has officials concerned.

“Even a quarter-inch on saturated ground can lead to a mudslide,” Kim said.

The forecast also calls for the usual cautions for travelers.

“Moderate rain could create slick roads and travel delays along with high mountain snow accumulations and gusty winds,” forecasters said. “Additional rain and lowering snow levels could impact travel this holiday weekend.”

Daytime temperatures should be in the upper 50s to mid-60s Thursday, the mid-50s to lower 60s Friday and the mid-50s to around 60 on Christmas Day.

The Angeles National Forest tweeted Wednesday that due to the upcoming rain and low snow levels, several roads were closed.

Snow levels will initially be around 9,000 feet, but will fall below 8,000 by Friday afternoon, bringing some light snow to about 5,000 feet by Friday night into Saturday morning. A winter weather advisory is in place from midnight Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday for areas above 7,500 feet in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

CBS LA

Nearly 10K LA County COVID Cases Reported On Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Close to 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Los Angeles County as the easily transmissible Omicron variant continues to take hold. Medical workers are seen at a SameDay Health drive-through testing site in L.A. on Dec. 23, 2021. (Getty Images) The L.A. County Department of Public Health confirmed 9,988 new coronavirus cases, more than triple the daily numbers from Tuesday. There has been a sharp spike in case counts in L.A. County this week. 8,633 new infections were reported Thursday, a 33% jump from Wednesday’s 6,509. Wednesday’s number was more than double the total from Tuesday, when...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents Near Bobcat Fire Burn Scar Brace For Yet Another Storm With Potential Debris and Mud Flows

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – As a strong winter storm heads toward the southland, people who live near the Bobcat Fire burn scar are keeping a close eye on how the incoming weather is developing. So far, no warnings have been issued ahead of the rainfall, but county and city crews are gearing up to respond. Damage done to Canyon Park after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) With the damage to Canyon Park after last week’s rain, residents in the area, as well as residents in other neighborhoods, who escaped major debris flows are hoping for the same this time around. “I think we might be...
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Storms On The Way To Southern California Could Make It A Soggy Christmas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas. Forecasters say Southern California could get the gift of rain and snow this week with not just one, but two storms on the way. A Pacific storm that taps into the atmospheric river is brewing and could bring widespread rain into Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee. The valleys could get as much as three inches of rain, while the foothills and mountains could see up to five inches. Wondering how much rain #SoCal could potentially receive next week??? Well, here's the current expected rainfall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
