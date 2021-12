PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon spoke out Thursday just one day after she was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia’s FDR Park. Eyewitness News on Thursday night spoke with the parents of Josiah Brown, the 19-year-old man who’s now facing federal charges in the crime. His father expressed his sympathies to the congressmember over what happened. He says he isn’t making any excuses, but he’s having a hard time getting in touch with his son. “Two people got out of the car and approached us with guns, and one of them said give me the keys,” Scanlon said. For the first...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO