Dolly Parton earns 3 new Guinness World Records

Rapper Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen shut down Lower Broadway and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in the music video for their viral single, “Broadway Girls.” Wallen first teased “Broadway Girls” in early October with a. For more click to continue on to http://www.kknu.fm.
Carly Pearce, Lady A, and Ingrid Andress have joined the lineup for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31. Other performers just revealed include BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green,. For more click to continue on to http://www.kknu.fm.
Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter’s hit song “Thinking ‘Bout You” is the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Country airplay chart this week. “Thinking ‘Bout You” is Dustin Lynch’s 8th No. 1 hit on country radio. Porter has. For more click to...
Cole Swindell has announced his headlining “Down To The Bar Tour” in early 2022. Swindell will be joined by Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke on the road, kicking things off on Feb. 17, 2022 in Peoria, Illinois. For more click to continue on to http://www.kknu.fm.
Dan + Shay are celebrating this holiday season by sharing a new music video for their song, “Officially Christmas.” The duo announced on Instagram: “IT’S ALREADY DECEMBER, the snow’s fallin’ too (well, everywhere but nashville), so we made. For more click to continue on to http://www.kknu.fm.
Comments / 0