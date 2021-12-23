ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

This Advent, Let Your Presence Be Your Present

 5 days ago

Advent is a time of expectation and preparation for the celebration of Christ's birth. While much Christmas hype is focused on the day itself and the gifts to be purchased and exchanged, Christmas is better thought of as a process, a time to be savored, day by day, week by week,...

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
Christ
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
knowtechie.com

This AI lets you talk with your loved ones after they die

With technology advancing at the rapid pace that it is, it was only a matter of time before someone came up with a way for us to chat with our deceased loved ones. Well, it looks like that time is now, as the people over at HereAfter AI have developed a way to do just that.
bocaratonobserver.com

Let Your Breath Guide You

Life can be hectic at times and we all deserve a moment to check in with ourselves. Dec. 18 is a superb opportunity to do just that while learning new techniques called Buteyko Breathing to make life flow a little better. Buteyko Breathing teaches one to breathe slower, calmer and more effectively. Heather Berg, a yoga practitioner since 1990, will guide you throughout this journey at the Swinton Community Growing Project in Delray Beach (SCGP). SCGP is a permanent pop-up that grows organic food in the heart of Downtown Delray and offers educational workshops and community events in their garden.
1057kokz.com

THE FIRST TIME A CHRISTMAS PRESENT BLEW YOUR MIND

First time Friday is a great way to remember the best times of your life. How about that first Christmas present that blew your mind, changed your life??? My first was a small record player when I was 10. The real reason I wanted it was, I was seeing this K-Tel commercial on tv for Looney Tunes! The Streak was on there, My Ding a Ling, but the song that really roped me in was…Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah. Loved the tune, thought it was funny, and I got that with my first record player. BLEW MY MIND! You told me some of yours as well. Ahhh, those were the days.
ky-news.com

Let God write your story

Let not your heart be troubled you believe in God, believe also in me. We think we know our stories better than God. We want things our way instead of God's way. When God takes us through something difficult, we start saying, "Why has God forgotten me," or "That it's not the way I wanted my story to go."
FanSided

Don’t fret if your behind on opening the advent calendar doors

Before the turkey dinner was served, many people purchased a food advent calendar. The idea of having a bottle of wine, liquor, cheese, cocktail or chocolate or more sounded thrilling when December 1 hit. Now that the month is over half over, many people might have skipped a day, two or more. Since holiday stress should never be on the table, here are a few ideas to put those missed days to good use.
thecentraltrend.com

Dear Uncle J, your presence taught me a lesson

It has now been 164 days since your passing, and the only thing I can say is that I wish I could’ve seen you one last time. Every time you would come visit us, it would always be a surprise, but every moment we shared was always filled with happiness and memories that I will forever cherish.
The Florida Times-Union

Letters: Give the gift of your presence this holiday season

People have been nervously filling their digital shopping carts this year, knowing that global supply chain issues threaten to delay the delivery of coveted holiday gifts. Worrying about gifts is an added layer of stress that can be avoided in what has already been a difficult year. After all, in the holiday film classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” George Bailey didn’t need to have many possessions to realize his wealth in family and friends.
Martinsville Bulletin

Don't let Lady MacBeth anywhere near your posset

TODAY’S WORD is hot toddy. Example: Aunt Tess and Uncle Gerald always serve hot toddies on Christmas Eve. WEDNESDAY’S WORD was noggin. It means a person’s head. Example: Little Jimmy fell and busted his noggin. Christmas dinners. Linda Wilson said she figures her grown children will have...
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
Agriculture Online

Don’t forget to unwrap your Christmas present

In the Midwest, a mild and drier fall has allowed for major fieldwork accomplishments. This has been a benefit, as farmers are well ahead of schedule in preparation of spring. At the same time, corn, soybeans, and wheat prices have made a recovery into the holiday season. Bottom line, you are busy! However, don’t forget to take a hard look at where the markets are and what this means to your operation financially. It is easy to get wrapped up in the hype of weather potential in South America, strong demand projections, and tight supplies.
Meridian Star

What was your favorite Christmas present as a child?

The Meridian Star asked local community members to reflect on a favorite Christmas gift they received as a child. What follows is their responses. “When I was 10 years old, I really wanted a Mongoose bike with pegs on it,” recalls Coach Cordera Eason. “I wanted to be able to go bike riding with all my friends. I remember waking up to see it early Christmas morning. I went riding on that bike at 5 a.m., and I forgot to let me parents know. They were still asleep when I left the house. I got in trouble, big time, when I returned. It was still my favorite gift! I wanted to be able to go bike riding with all my friends. I remember waking up to see it early Christmas morning. I went riding on that bike at 5 a.m., and I forgot to let me parents know. They were still asleep when I left the house. I got in trouble, big time, when I returned. It was still my favorite gift.”
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
