This Advent, Let Your Presence Be Your Present

The Meridian Star asked local community members to reflect on a favorite Christmas gift they received as a child. What follows is their responses. "When I was 10 years old, I really wanted a Mongoose bike with pegs on it," recalls Coach Cordera Eason. "I wanted to be able to go bike riding with all my friends. I remember waking up to see it early Christmas morning. I went riding on that bike at 5 a.m., and I forgot to let me parents know. They were still asleep when I left the house. I got in trouble, big time, when I returned. It was still my favorite gift!"

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO