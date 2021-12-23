ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hope That Lies Beyond the Fireplace

By practically every measure, 2021 has turned out to be the worst since the turn of the millennium. We were confronted with a slew of challenges, starting with the most obvious: the COVID-19 pandemic, which is appearing to be a persistent threat and one that might never be eradicated. This, followed...

wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
caringmagazine.org

There is hope

He is before all things, and in him all things hold together (Col. 1:17 NIV). What a year 2021 has been! In these past 12 months our world has continued to face up to the challenge and reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with illness and death, as well as recovery strategies and vaccination programs. In contrast there was the welcome relief of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which provided positive engagement, something to enjoy and an opportunity to celebrate our countries’ achievements. Of course, we have also witnessed both natural and man-made disasters and tragedies—wildfires in different countries, the assassination of a president, hurricanes and storms—each presenting significant challenges. In recent days the Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan, with people fleeing the country, concerns about the education of women, the potential return to the ways of former regimes and the loss of any semblance of democracy.
Citrus County Chronicle

Seeing Beyond l Christmas, a season of hope

Christmas is often described as the season of hope. We all remember the feeling of anticipation and expectation that came with Christmas as a kid. Back in the day Sears used to issue a thick catalog every year around Thanksgiving called the Wish Book. My sister and I couldn’t wait to get our hands on it every year. We would each pick out a different color pen and carefully work through the pages, circling everything that we wanted for Christmas each year.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
The Independent

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa An American family — mine — found standing room at the back.We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we shook hands with Tutu on the steps upon leaving, he made a joke. Something like: “So, it really is a white Christmas.”Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu. He couldn’t resist...
nurseryworld.co.uk

Hopes and dreams for early years in 2022 and beyond

Rachel de Souza, children’s commissioner for England. My hopes and dreams for the new year are simple. I want to see us really make strides in our efforts to keep children, especially the youngest and most vulnerable, at the heart of the recovery. Over the past 18 months, all...
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Called Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion’

The weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa began Sunday, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene observed it by getting mad and calling it a “fake religion.”. Greene, one of the most visible members of the far-right in Congress, posted through her frustration after the College Republicans made an innocuous tweet wishing those who celebrate “a happy and prosperous Kwanza!”
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
The Independent

Grichka death: Bogdanoff twin ‘dies of Covid-19’ aged 72

Presenter Grichka Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.In a statement shared by his agent, the family of the eccentric French TV personality had died on Tuesday (28 December) surrounded by family.French news outlets have reported that Grichka, who was best known for his work alongside twin brother Igor on French TV, was admitted to intensive care in a Paris hospital on 15 December after contracting Covid-19.A source close to the Bogdanoff brothers said that neither Grichka or Igor had been vaccinated against coronavirus (via Le Monde).Born in 1949 and descended from European royalty, the Bogdanoffs’ first appeared...
The Independent

Woman encourages others to raise their standards after sharing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy

A woman has inspired others to find partners who exceed their standards and expectations after describing all the things her fiancé does to make her happy.Rose, 22, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, recently shared the ways that her future husband prioritises her in a video shared to the app in November, after another user asked women to share the moment they realised they were expecting too little.“What is something a man has done for you that made you realise you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” user @ayandastood recently asked.In response to the...
