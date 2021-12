News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which its wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries, Inc. ("Motion") will acquire Kaman Distribution Group ("KDG") from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co., LLC. The acquisition is valued at a total purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO