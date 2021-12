I’m not ready to admit this show is almost done, so let’s just immediately dive into this episode, okay?! We see Issa at a crossroads. One fork branches into a partnership with NBW and continuing to promote African American entrepreneurs and artists and entertainers. And the other fork veers into a partnership with Crenshawn (Kofi Siriboe) who sees strength in a push and pull business relationship sharing a merged space. I can see his point. It’s important to have relationships with people who will check you on things. Speaking of checking Issa on things, Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) is getting so cozy he suggests making it official. Quite a pivotal moment in her life with plenty of things in the air.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO