Sidus Space Announces Enhancements to its Facilities Including a New State of the Art Cleanroom For Production, Testing and Integration of the LizzieSat(TM) Constellation

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced that Ondas Networks has established a new rail communications research project at Penn State Altoona's Rail Transportation Engineering (RTE) program. The new project will utilize Ondas Networks' IEEE 802.16 standards-based communication platform to research various frequency, capacity, and modulation schemes in addition to testing advanced network security configurations for the Class 1 Rails. The goal of the research is to model secure and reliable communications networks suitable for deployment across freight and passenger railroad networks worldwide.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO