BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Local first responders are reminding residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide, after a Minnesota family of seven was killed by CO poisoning over the weekend. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer that you don’t want in your home this Winter. “That’s the danger of carbon monoxide is the fact that it’s odorless, colorless, and tasteless, you don’t know and by the time you do know it may be too late,” said John Balkovec, Deputy Chief of Operations at Brentwood EMS. The risk of CO poisoning increases when it’s cold outside and people are heating up their homes more....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO