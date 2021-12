Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, announced today that Zulema Garcia has been named to its Board of Directors and appointed to serve on the Company’s Audit Committee. In addition, the Company announced that four current members – Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh – have resigned from the Board, bringing the total number of directors to seven. The resignations were not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company's operations, strategy, policies or practices.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO