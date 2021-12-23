ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Authorizes Marketing of Tobacco Products that Help Reduce Exposure to and Consumption of Nicotine for Smokers Who Use Them

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group Inc.'s "VLN King" and "VLN Menthol King" combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs), which help reduce exposure to, and consumption of,...

