Arizona State

John Fulkerson leads Vols past No. 4 Arizona

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 19 Tennessee (9-2) avoided a second-half comeback against No. 4 Arizona (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols defeated Arizona, 77-73, with 20,408 in attendance. The loss is the first of the season for Arizona.

Tennessee led 34-21 at halftime and withstood a late rally from the Wildcats.

Super senior forward John Fulkerson posted a double-double, scoring 24 points and recording 10 rebounds.

Santiago Vescovi added 15 points and five rebounds for Tennessee. Josiah-Jordan James totaled 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks for the Vols.

Justin Powell finished the game with 11 points.

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin led all scorers with 28 points and Kerr Kriisa scored 11 for the Wildcats.

#University Of Tennessee
