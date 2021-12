As we get ready for the new year, everyone in the design world's sights are set on the trends that will take over in the months ahead—especially the colors we'll soon be seeing everywhere. The predictions are now in. Major paint companies, including Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams, and Valspar, as well as the ultimate authority, Pantone, have unveiled their choices for Color of the Year 2022. You may notice one major trend among the selected hues—yes, shades of sage green are a favorite—as well as some unexpected picks. No matter if you're looking for a neutral hue for your living room or a bold color for an accent wall, let these choices for Color of the Year 2022 inspire your next paint project.

